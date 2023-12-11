Cows and calves hit $1300 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a larger yarding on Saturday for their last Beaudesert store sale for 2023.
They reported a quality line-up of restocker steers and heifers sold to a very solid market. Cows and calves met strong competition.
Yawarra Pty Ltd, Nindooinbah, sold Euro cross steers two years for $1290. Droughtmaster cross steers 15 months account Vogler Farming Co, Boonah, sold for $1120. Mark and Sandra Downes, Christmas Creek, sold Brangus steers 15 months for $1200.
Segla Investments Pty Ltd, Cainbable, sold Santa steers 14 months for $1060. Santa cross steer 14 months account June Richards, Palen Creek, sold for $1060. Len Bundy, Palen Creek, sold Santa steers 14 months for $1000. Droughtmaster steers 14 months account Mike Bauer, Hoya, sold for $1000.
Rodney Brook, Tamrookum, sold Angus steers 14 months for $960. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Richard Toft, Borallon, sold for $970. Glenapp Cattle Co, Running Creek, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $900.
Droughtmaster steers 12 months account James and Jessie Brook, Tamrookum, sold for $910. Ken Richards, Palen Creek, sold Santa weaner steers for $790. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Dean Zurvas, Mt Alford, sold for $710. Russell Hendy, Knapp Creek, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $690.
Stacey Wilson, Boonah, sold Santa heifers two years for $815. Euro cross heifers 15 months account Vogler Farming Co sold for $760. Yawarra Pty Ltd sold Euro cross heifers 15 months for $730. Charbray heifers 15 months account Geoff and Tracey Dunnett Family Trust, Maroon, sold for $710.
Droughtmaster heifers 12 months account Glenn and Justine Stanton, Maroon, sold for $620. Glenapp Cattle Co sold Santa weaner heifers for $610. Santa cross weaner heifers account Des Ruhland and Natalie Daley, Mt Alford, sold for $600.
Gold Coast Marine Hatchery, Woongoolba, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1300. Early Storms Pastoral, Illinbah, sold Braford cows and calves for $1100. The Cronk Family Trust, Christmas Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1000. Jilabri Family Trust, Milbong, sold a Charbray bull for $3000.
The next Beaudesert store sale is January 13 starting at 9.30am
