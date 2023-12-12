Push to have MSA grading for goat meat

The goat industry wants an MSA grading system for goat meat so consumers can clearly determine, like they do with beef and sheepmeats, which cuts are the tenderest.
The industry also wants more abattoirs for the slaughter of goats and prices to rise to be viable.
Queensland Goat Producers (QGoat) chairperson Glenda Henry said goat producers had to build the industry themselves because there was "no big plan" at the moment.
And she believes the only way the industry can move forward is with a grading system on goat meat.
"As a consumer, how do you know what you're going to get. If you're going to try something new...and you end up with some feral buck from Stonehenge as an eating experience then you're going to go 'oh well, okay, we tried that and that's the end of it'.
"But, if we've got a proper grading system then you'll be guaranteed that if you've got an A grade kid, that you're getting good quality meat."
Ms Henry said the industry needed to get MSA grading to help secure domestic markets looking for good quality meat and which would, hopefully, pay a premium for that meat.
"At the moment, we are getting exactly the same price for one of my little goats, which has been well raised, as they do from one harvested animal," she said.
Ms Henry said MSA grading for goats would open up a lot of markets and lead to more consumers.
"I'd like to think we could get it within five years," she said.
Ms Henry and her partner, Collin Valler, introduced goats to their 2000 acre (809 ha) cattle property, Vellarine, 14km north west of Emerald, to control black wattle, weeds such as parthenium and regrowth.
The couple used to run predominately Brahman cattle, but were swinging over to flatbacks to meet the market. They run about 140 breeders and have a 98 per cent calving rate.
Ms Henry said they had a lot of Gilgai country and floodplain and wanted to find an environmentally friendly way of dealing with weeds and regrowth which was why they looked at goats.
She said she started off with seven goats, one of each breed, to see if she liked goats and goats liked her.
"When I looked into the possibilities of having larger mobs of goats and what were we going to do with them, that's when we decided on the Boer goats," she said.
Their decision was also influenced by their participation in a workshop in Townsville where they got to taste test the meat of two goats - one a Boer, the other a crossbred - that were born on the same day, raised identically, and slaughtered on the same day.
Ms Henry said the two meats were visually incomparable with the Boer goat meat having a better colour and flavour.
"It's the Wagyu of goat meat - goats aren't a high fat content meat, but you get a bit more fat with a Boer, they were purpose bred in South Africa as a meat goat in a very similar climate to ours," she said.
The couple now have Bellarine Boer Goats Queensland with a registered Boer stud and a commercial herd of 550 females, which are 60 per cent Boer and 40 per cent crossbreds.
Ms Henry has, however, put their breeding program on hold for the moment because the market, in her words, is atrocious.
Normally, they would also sell stud stock to other goat farms and have the commercial herd for the goat meat market.
Two years ago, the bacterial disease mycoplasma decimated the couple's herd killing 504 animals.
Ms Henry said the demand was there for goat meat which was basically "non-fatty lamb" in taste, but the price had dropped from $9.80/kg hot weight at the beginning of the year to $1.98/kg hot weight today.
"I personally need $4.50/kg hotweight to break even to cover freight and compliance," she said.
"In America, as of November 28, they were paying $55.77/kg for Australian rangeland boxed, cubed goat meat."
In just 12 months, QGoat has signed up 167 members, who own more than 96,000 farmed goats in total.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.