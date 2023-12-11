Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Riley Ellrott a rising star

By Robyn Paine
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He may currently be small in stature, however Riley Ellrott is establishing himself as one of the future leading competitors in the performance horse industry following the Dalby Stock Horse Sale where he presented the top priced horse, Lot 169 Bighouse Lollipop, a four-year-old mare sired by Fernhills Bennett for $96,000 and also featured in many of the Incentive Campdraft and Challenge results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.