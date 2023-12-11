Riley Ellrott a rising star

Bighouse Lollipop was broken in and had her foundation training by Riley under the guidance of his father and mentor, Craig. After the first round of the Challenge dry work, Riley and Bighouse Lollipop secured 92 points just 1.5 points off the lead and in the wet work this combination scored 89 points to hold second position, just 2 points off the lead. After the final, Riley placed second in the five year and under Challenge and finished just one point behind leading horse trainer Ashleigh Fairbrother