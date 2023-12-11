McDonald's funded workshop helps farmers baseline emissions

Fifteen Queensland farm enterprises baselined their carbon and methane emissions at a workshop in Monto last week.
The workshop was organised by Ruminati, which has designed software to record carbon and methane emissions.
The day-long workshop was funded by the Fulton Market Group, a subsidiary of fast food chain, McDonald's, to get the message out about how producers can go about recording their emissions data.
Ruminati founder Will Onus, who is also a sheep and cattle producer in southern NSW, said workshop participants baselined their emissions which then allows them to forecast what opportunities were available to reduce those emissions.
"We intentionally created software applicable to an individual business owner - farmers, graziers and producers - which they can fill out at home and once we've got all the information collated it only takes about 30 to 40 minutes to calculate the emissions," he said.
Mr Onus said large organisations such as McDonald's and banking institutions were part of a group of large corporations, who would have to do mandatory reporting of their emissions from next year.
"And, to do that they need to start to work within their supply chain to a) understand those emissions, and b) reduce those emissions," he said.
"So, the benefit to the growers is that it starts to create security around their supply chain, but then also provides opportunities to reduce emissions which is generally closely linked to productivity and, therefore, profitability."
Mr Onus said most of the emissions in livestock businesses came from methane produced by cows and sheep.
"And, if we can focus in on how we can be more efficient and more productive - maybe it's sending those animals to market earlier, maybe it's genetics, maybe its fertility that has a direct correlation with more productivity - it will lead to more kilograms of product or protein per kilogram of emissions," he said.
Mr Onus said most of the numbers required to baseline emissions were numbers that graziers had at their disposal.
"They're all the things that we have to report on for our tax returns so none of it's necessarily anything out of the box. It's livestock numbers, it's fuel usage, it's power usage, it's things of that nature, but the software tool that's been designed has the grazier in mind...it's intentionally not at all technical," he said.
"I wouldn't go as far to say graziers have to do it. I would say it'll be looked upon favourably if the large companies that we supply into can work with producers, who are proactive in this space.
"I don't think that they're gonna say 'no, we won't touch your product' because basically Australia's beef and sheepmeats on a global standard are an in-demand commodity because of the way we produce our meat, we're clean, green and traceable."
But, Mr Onus said organisations that graziers supplied - companies with a turnover of $100 million such as Coles, Woolworths and JBS, who were part of the livestock supply chain - would have to report their emissions.
"And, in order for them to do that it's going to be beneficial for them to work with their supply chain to get a line of sight of those emissions or of that data," he said.
Mr Onus said this would allow these organisations to get a certain percentage of their supply base measured as real data instead of averages when they do their mandatory reporting.
He said these big companies could then work within their supply chain with a group of graziers which was recording, for example, 30 kg of CO2e per kilogram of product to take it down to about 20 kg of CO2e per kilogram of product.
Workshop participant Hayley Webster, Precipice Creek, Cracow, said it made sense for producers to work together with others in the supply chain.
"We are both selling beef and we both ultimately need to verify sustainability and carbon emissions," she said.
Mr Onus said the topic of emissions was a very confusing, noisy space and there was a bit of contradiction in certain aspects.
"The intention (of the workshop) was to give producers or graziers the necessary information they needed...and then produce a report," he said.
"So everyone who attended that workshop left with a baseline report of their business."
Mr Onus said they could now choose to look at strategies to reduce their emissions and share the data with organisations that are part of their supply chain such as Coles.
"Ideally, they can start to understand a) where they are which takes away a lot of confusion around this space and b) which supply chains they are working in that this might be of interest and start to have those conversations," he said.
At this stage, Mr Onus does not believe organisations such as McDonald's will select to do business with producers based on their emissions data.
He said it was really too early to say how that would play out as no-one was really coming out and saying 'penalty or premium' if producers do or do not record their emissions.
"I guess it's one and the same thing - stick or carrot - I think the demand to have this information is certainly growing and how that plays out in the market, I think, is still unknown."
Mr Onus said consumers were definitely not prepared to pay more for food from low emission farms, but they were certainly voting with their wallet if the price for a environmentally sustainable product was the same.
"So if someone offers a low environmental product for the same price that has been shown to be preferentially purchased over one which has no credentials," he said.
"It will become an expectation (of consumers), and our vision is let's not make that expectation yet another thing that graziers have to do which is a real pain in the bum and very laborious and which doesn't offer any value'.
"So we wanted to get out in front of that and say 'how can we direct traffic' to make sure this is protecting our farming community, but also creating value because if the supply chain wants this data, they're going to have to find ways to incentivise it."
Ruminati, which hosted the workshop, is described on its website as "a collaborative group of industry experts who are passionate about helping farmers across Australia track and validate on-farm climate action across the supply chain".
