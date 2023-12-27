Learning curve includes 'never taking one's eye off a parading stud bull'

I discovered very quickly you should never take your eye off the ball or, in this case, the bull because when a woman near me yelled 'move' I was a bit slow to react. And, it was touch and go as to whether I'd be trampled by the woman first and then an agitated bull, or just the bull. Luckily, neither did me any damage, but it taught me never to take my eyes off the stud ring when bulls are parading because some could easily be a hazard to my ongoing health and wellbeing.