Learning curve includes 'never taking one's eye off a parading stud bull'

Some interviews take 15 minutes if they're over the phone while others can take several hours if they're on farm.
Just recently, during an interview of the Morawitz family at Comet, I was put under the spotlight by the Morawitz sisters as to how long I had been a journalist, what did I report on, how did the newspaper come together and a whole host of other questions. All four women were genuinely interested in the process and how I went about my job which made me wonder about what others knew of the news process and how journalists went about getting and writing up a story.
For many people, it also comes a real surprise that media outlets such as the one that owns Queensland Country Life - and with the exception of the national broadcaster, the ABC - are profit making businesses.
Some are even a bit miffed when they can't read our stories unless they are subscribers because they are behind a paywall. They know they have to pay for a newspaper, but for some reason, paying for a story online seems, for some, an imposition.
As a journalist of more than 30 years, I believe my research, interviewing and writing skills, along with my time, has a monetary value similar to that of any professional, tradesperson or skilled worker.
So, I consider myself very fortunate to be working full time for Queensland Country Life as it has a reputation for being a reliable source of news and information not just for farmers, but everyone in rural and regional Queensland. It also has kudos with the power brokers in agriculture and politicians at a local, state and federal level.
I started my journalist career working with a seasoned editor, David Hall, who had the contract to do the public relations for the United Graziers Association. After working for ABC Radio a couple of times and a number of regional newspapers in NSW and Queensland, I ended up back with a rural lobby group, AgForce, during its formative years.
And while I have lived in many parts of regional Queensland and worked for two rural organisations, writing for QCL these past few months has been a huge learning curve as there's a big difference between writing a press release on farm policy and doing an in-depth article on the intricacies of growing sorghum or cotton.
Fortunately, shortly after I started in June, I was part of the team of journalists reporting on the Ekka where you get to learn on the job very quickly, particularly when it comes to reporting on stud cattle judging.
The Ekka is then quickly followed by a round of stud bull sales which again was a huge learning curve for me discovering what's important to those interested in stud cattle.
In between, I have done stories on farmers obtaining carbon credits and those who have taken a chance on hosting renewable projects. Based in Central Queensland, I have been to Townsville for a conference with the livestock haulers and Gladstone for the Local Government Association of Queensland conference.
I've done on-farm stories on cattle, cropping and, just recently, goats, but am yet to do a story on sheep.
Beef 2024 has popped up recently in my story rundown as has the contentious issue of injecting liquified carbon dioxide waste into the Great Artesian Basin.
In Moura, I meet a proactive group of producers discussing pasture improvement while just north of Rockhampton, near Yaamba, I was able to separately interview brothers, Steve and Neil Farmer, about their cattle operations which are both impressive, but different. World champion bull rider Troy Dunn and his wife, Jackie, were also very generous, inviting me into their home and opening up about their time on the international rodeo circuit.
For me, talking to farmers of all ages about their enterprises is a privilege I don't take lightly as I appreciate they are telling me things that I am then going to write up for public consumption.
And, each and every one of my interviews is different - some go to plan while others do not.
While trying to take photos of QGoat chairperson Glenda Henry with some of her goats, a cow kept getting in the picture and wouldn't move on until I had given it a scratch. Even walking through the paddock on my way to the photo location proved hazardous as an adult goat decided to headbutt me in the buttocks while an over friendly young male goat took a fancy to my leg.
The next day while interviewing Amanda Fernie in an Emerald park about pottery, a policeman from a nearby RBT set up interrupted my interview to do his own interview on how Amanda did things. Apparently, the policeman's sister was interested in pottery. And, no sooner had he left than a random dog chose me to throw him a stick, over and over again.
At the Ekka, during one lot of judging, I was focused, not on the bull ring, but on the stud cattle catalogue.
I discovered very quickly you should never take your eye off the ball or, in this case, the bull because when a woman near me yelled 'move' I was a bit slow to react. And, it was touch and go as to whether I'd be trampled by the woman first and then an agitated bull, or just the bull. Luckily, neither did me any damage, but it taught me never to take my eyes off the stud ring when bulls are parading because some could easily be a hazard to my ongoing health and wellbeing.
At one of my first bull sales, I also learnt not take a seat close to the sale ring as some of those bulls emit an awful lot of bodily fluids
In the past six months, I have also seen how dry the country can be and how quickly it springs back into life after rain.
Driving around I have also spotted things which have made me smile and made me turnaround and take a photo such as the large group of minions on the highway between Emerald and Blackwater, and a large-as-life Santa sitting in his sleigh (aka wheelbarrow) pulled by three boomers made of corrugated iron.
Without a doubt, it's been an interesting, busy and exciting six months writing for QCL and I'm looking forward to 2024 to write more about what's happening in the bush and on farm, particularly as I will be a lot wiser and smarter to the ways of agriculture than I was this year. Definitely, no more front row seats at a bull sale for me.
