Hanson COS Ashby to stand for One Nation at election

Pauline Hanson said James Ashby will rein in Queensland politicians "destroying the state" after unveiling her controversial chief of staff as a One Nation candidate.
Mr Ashby will stand for the party in the central Queensland seat of Keppel at next year's state election after working closely with the One Nation leader for almost a decade.
Ms Hanson's right hand man believed it was time to step up, saying the Queensland Labor government had "done their dash".
Mr Ashby was hopeful One Nation would hold the balance of power after the October 2024 poll, saying he would rather see a change of government.
"I will drink cyanide before I ever help form a minority Labor government," he told reporters in Rockhampton.
"They have had three terms to prove themselves. They have failed."
Ms Hanson backed Mr Ashby to fight for Queensland, saying she had no faith in the opposition nor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk who she predicted would lose the 2024 ballot.
"I back this man 100 per cent. In one way I am going to be sorry if he wins the seat because I am going to lose a good advisor," she said of Mr Ashby.
"But I think it is important for the voters out there...to have someone I know will work hard, with passion and determination to represent them and Queensland.
"I know he will rein in the rest of the politicians to actually get their act together and start doing their job."
A central Queensland local, Mr Ashby said addressing escalating youth crime would be his top priority.
He also accused the state government of spending taxpayers' money on southeast Queensland vanity projects and said the LNP opposition did not understand regional areas.
Mr Ashby made headlines in 2012 when he sued the commonwealth and former parliamentary speaker Peter Slipper, claiming his former boss sent inappropriate text messages and made lewd remarks.
After two years in the courts, he dropped the sexual harassment legal action against the former Queensland MP as it approached trial.
Ms Hanson said she would start rolling out more One Nation candidates and policies over the coming weeks.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.