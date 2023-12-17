Celebrating rural resilience at Christmas

Christmas in rural areas, particularly for farmers unfolds against the backdrop of a unique blend of tradition, hard work, and a deep connection to the land.
Unlike many urban settings where Christmas often involves a break from routine, for farmers, the day is marked by a distinctive commitment to the ongoing demands of their livelihood.
On Christmas morning, while the rest of the world may be unwrapping presents, farmers are often up early, tending to the needs of their livestock and maintaining the operations of the farm.
Crops don't take a holiday, and animals require care regardless of the date on the calendar.
However, this doesn't mean that Christmas goes unnoticed. Families come together, sometimes taking a break for a festive meal or a moment of shared joy amidst the ongoing work.
The lunch table might be adorned with traditional Christmas fare, and family members take turns joining the festivities while ensuring that the essential tasks on the farm are attended to throughout the day.
The spirit of Christmas in rural areas is characterised by a unique blend of hard work, family values, and an acknowledgement of the cycles of life on the farm.
When drought is looming Christmas for farmers can look at different to Christmas in the city. The absence of rainfall means parched fields, dwindling water supplies, and struggling crops and livestock.
The season, marked by scarcity and uncertainty, accentuates the resilience of farmers facing nature's harsh realities, highlighting the profound impact of drought on their well-being during what should be a joyous time.
For most rural areas in the there has been a patch of hope with most areas receiving some Christmas joy in the form of rain.
Christmas in rural areas becomes a testament to the resilience of farming communities, where the work of tending to the land and animals is interwoven with the celebration of the season.
It's a time when the lights on the Christmas tree might be accompanied by the distant glow of tractor headlights, symbolising not just a festive occasion, but a commitment to the ongoing care of the land that sustains these communities throughout the year.
- Casey Cleary, Queensland Showgirls Choice 2023
