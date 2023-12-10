Queensland Country Life
New camp ground location at Beef 2024 explained to breed societies

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
Updated December 11 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:00am
The stud cattle parade at Beef 2021. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher
A briefing by Beef Australia management to representatives of various breed societies appears to have hosed down any angst in relation to where the camp ground for stud owners will be at Beef 2024.

