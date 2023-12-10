New camp ground location at Beef 2024 explained to breed societies

A briefing by Beef Australia management to representatives of various breed societies appears to have hosed down any angst in relation to where the camp ground for stud owners will be at Beef 2024.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said a meeting was held on May 30 to explain where the camping was to be located and what the facilities were that Beef Australia would put on to make it work for people.
Mr Irwin said the same arrangement as Beef 2021 would occur at Beef 2024 where a night watchman and an experienced cattle person would be on site where the stud cattle would be housed.
He said "presumably" the beef societies were happy with that arrangement as he had not heard from any of them since the meeting.
All the breed societies connected with Beef 2024 were invited to send a representative to the meeting.
"We were using the opportunity to explain to people the reasons for things and I think there was an understanding for the reasons behind it," Mr Irwin said.
And while registrations for the stud cattle competitions have not opened yet, Mr Irwin said he hoped the issue of the camp ground location would not impact entry numbers.
"Certainly, the largest number of camp sites are about the same distance from the (stud) cattle as they were last time so we would hope it wouldn't deter people too much," he said.
"(But) we never take anything for granted which is why we try and do everything we can to make it the best event it can be...but we can't affect the number of people who want to exhibit or compete."
At Beef 2021, the camp site for stud cattle owners was located in the grounds of Rockhampton State High School, close to the Rockhampton Showgrounds.
A Department of Education spokesperson said Queensland state schools were best equipped to make decisions regarding the use of school facilities.
The spokesperson said the use of the school oval as camping grounds was trialled at Beef 2021, however, due to the impacts on the school grounds, the trial has been discontinued for 2024.
It's understood the school is planning to use the area for car parking during Beef 2024 after there were issues with some campers at Beef 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.