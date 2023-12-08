Queensland Country Life
Explosives found on the seat of a ute sparks warning to farmers

Updated December 8 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:23pm
Explosives found in the front seat of the deceased farmer's ute. Picture supplied by Resources Safety and Health Queensland
Explosives found in the front seat of the deceased farmer's ute. Picture supplied by Resources Safety and Health Queensland

Inspectors at Resources Safety and Health Queensland are urging sugarcane farmers to check their properties for potentially deadly explosives, following a recent discovery on an deceased farmer's property.

