Record breaking price for John Deere tractor at Toowoomba auction

A 54-year-old antique tractor has sold for what many believe could be a record price in Toowoomba.
Tractor enthusiasts turned out in numbers at the curated antique tractor memorabilia auction, held in Toowoomba from December 1 to 6.
Among the offerings, Clancy's Ag director Ryan Clancy sold a 1969 5020 John Deere for $38,000 plus buyers premium.
A Queensland Country Life search found a 1970 John Deere 5020 tractor sold for $47,000 in 2014 in the United States.
"I have owned the tractor, cleaned it up and enjoyed my time with it," he said.
"I have scratched the 5020 itch. I didn't need to sell it, however I decided to sell it as I am making room for another bigger John Deere project I am working on, and I didn't want it to live outside."
Mr Clancy said there was a large community of tractor collectors and that the sales provided an opportunity for farmers a chance to get off farm and catch up.
He believed there was a new generation of collectors entering and driving the market.
"It does cross over generations. I'm starting to see more young people getting into collecting...one of the guys that was bidding on my tractors would only be in his early 40's and he collects and he competes against his father," he said.
Ray White NASCO auctioneer Chris Goscomb said John Deere tractors had a "cult following" and the 1520 model was sought after by collectors to stay in the shed, go tractor pulling or to be restored.
Despite the current economic climate, Mr Goscomb said the market for collectables was healthy.
"Up until July clearance rates were 90 per cent, August and September they were flat but have since stabilised and found their new watermark based on the economic climate," Mr Goscomb said.
"If someone is an avid collector or true aficionado ...they will find the hidden penny jar."
Mr Clancy said he was happy with the price and even happier that it was going to a good home.
"These tractors opened a lot of broadacre country throughout Australia. This makes them widely popular with collectors. People think of them fondly, or at least remember hours-upon-hours sitting on them working on farms," he said.
"Ask any collector, buying them, once you find them is easy, letting them go is hard."
