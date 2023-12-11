Queensland Country Life
Home/News

How this producer lifted his property value by 267 per cent in two years

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated December 11 2023 - 11:33pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Tony Newton at his property, Lee Farm Grazing, located near Bushley in the Rockhampton region of central Queensland. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Tony Newton at his property, Lee Farm Grazing, located near Bushley in the Rockhampton region of central Queensland. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey

A rural property in central Queensland that has lifted in value by 267 per cent in two years has recently come onto the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.