Monto mechanic nominated by mates for Bush Bachelor

Monto may not be the home of elaborate food offerings but it is a key way to winning the heart of the town's nomination in the Bush Bachelor competition.
Sam Bridges, 29, is vying for the Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition with the winners, as voted by readers, to be announced on January 6.
The diesel fitter was nominated by one of his mates, who are all getting behind him in his quest to find love.
"My type is definitely tall; I'm just average size but my type is a tall person," he said.
"I'd be looking for someone down to earth, intelligent, can drink a bear and loves banter, that has to be a must. You need to be able to rip on yourself as much as someone else.
"Other than that, I'm a bit of a foodie and I like trying different things and new experiences."
Sam's family had a trucking business in the area and, apart from a few years of schooling, he has spent most of his life in Monto.
In his nomination it became very clear that sushi and beer were the way to his heart.
"I do love rump steak but sushi is my go to...chicken and avo roll," he said.
His ideal date would be a visit to the beach on sunset with a couple of beers and fish and chips.
"Don't have to get the fancy plates out," he said.
"Once I found out I was in this I thought, I'll give it a go, what's the worst that could happen."
