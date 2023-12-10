Bulls that sold for $100k or more in Queensland in 2023

Despite the cattle market and season downturn in 2023, the beef industry's appetite for quality genetics remained evident with more than 20 bulls selling for a six figure sum in Queensland this year.
A total of 21 bulls sold for $100,000 or more in Queensland in 2023, compared to 43 bulls back in 2022, while many studs also recorded new personal best top prices.
New Australian record bull top prices were also set for the Droughmaster, Ultrablack and Red Brangus breeds during sales in Queensland this year.
As 2023 comes to a close, Queensland Country Life has taken a closer look at the bulls that sold for $100,000 or more in the state this year.
Notably, the three top selling bulls sold in Queensland this year were all purchased at the annual Glenlands Droughtmaster Sale at Bouldercombe.
Claiming top spot was a Droughtmaster bull, Glenlands D Everest, which sold on behalf of Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D stud, Theodore, to a partnership involving overseas interests, Considerata South Africa and the Samari stud, Hughenden, for $320,000.
The sale set a new a Droughtmaster record.
Finishing second on the list for top selling bulls in the state this year was also a Droughtmaster bull, Glenlands D Empire State, which sold for $240,000 and was the first to break the previous record mark of $230,000 set at the 2022 Glenlands Sale.
Empire State was also offered in a three-quarter share full possession arrangement by Glenlands D stud and sold to Gray and Liz ONeill, Nyanda, Rolleston.
In third spot, and at $200,000 was Ex Rated, which went to Munda stud, Beermullah in Western Australia.
Back in late September, Darren Childs told QCL despite the current market and climate conditions, they were hoping buyers would be willing to invest in quality genetics, for future benefits.
"When you sit down and actually go through the book and see the figures beside the bulls, I suppose it starts to sink in a little bit. It's pretty amazing," he said.
"I think the recognition for the Droughtmaster breed is one of the best things that has come out of it.
"We're all looking at a few environmental challenges at the moment, and you've got to be able to manage it with the cattle; to have them handle it is a big plus, and that's what the Droughties bring to the table."
Elders Stud Stock agent Anthony Ball said commercial cattle prices dropped between 50-70 per cent this year, which had a flow-on-effect on demand for stud bulls.
"The 2023 bull selling season was a reflection of the season and the downturn in the cattle market," Mr Ball said.
"The dry saw a rapid liquidation of commercial females, which is always going to reduce bull numbers.
"We stepped out of that rebuilding phase into a liquidation phase, which had become a flow on effect, as the store and the fat price dropped by the time the spring selling season rolled around.
"Producers had lost numbers, revenue streams probably weren't as strong as they were 12 months prior and that was reflective of the bull prices.
"Seedstock producers and commercial buyers in certain areas were still active, but whether it's a good time or a bad time, if you're a stud breeder, you're always looking for that next good bull, or the next good female."
Looking ahead to 2024 bull selling season, Mr Ball anticipated a "surplus" of bulls on the market.
"It's difficult to predict a bull selling season this far out, I think again, there will be a surplus of bulls on the market in 2024," he said.
"We'll certainly see extra bulls on the market and if prices continue to rise, and the season stays with us, that all points everything into a positive direction for a positive bull selling season, but a lot can change between now and then."
