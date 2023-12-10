Queensland Country Life
Bulls that sold for $100k or more in Queensland in 2023

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
December 11 2023 - 7:00am
Some of Queensland's top selling bulls of 2023.
Despite the cattle market and season downturn in 2023, the beef industry's appetite for quality genetics remained evident with more than 20 bulls selling for a six figure sum in Queensland this year.

