Proposal to protect GAB at a Federal level rejected

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
December 8 2023 - 2:00pm
Map of the Great Artesian Basin.
Map of the Great Artesian Basin.

A proposal by the Federal Coalition to protect the Great Artesian Basin from carbon capture projects was rejected in federal parliament this week, but Labor has offered to look at it in the New Year.

