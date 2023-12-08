Proposal to protect GAB at a Federal level rejected

A proposal by the Federal Coalition to protect the Great Artesian Basin from carbon capture projects was rejected in federal parliament this week, but Labor has offered to look at it in the New Year.
Nationals leader David Littleproud and Member for Flynn Colin Boyce moved an amendment to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act so the Commonwealth, as well as the Queensland government, undertakes appropriate assessments of carbon sequestration projects.
"The Nationals fought for a common sense solution to ensure our farmers and communities have confidence in the approval process of carbon sequestration projects by asking for these projects to be assessed under the Federal Act as well," Mr Littleproud said.
"The Nationals fully support carbon sequestration projects as a method to support the coal and gas industries abate their emissions, but only in the appropriate place and once there is confidence in the science."
Mr Littleproud said the Great Artesian Basin was an important water source for farmers and communities in Queensland.
"It's imperative we protect it and that proper, thorough assessments are undertaken for any sequestration project," he said.
The Nationals' calls for greater safeguards follows concerns about a trial carbon capture storage project which, if approved, will inject liquified carbon dioxide waste from the Millmerran Power Station into aquifers on the Western Downs.
"Primary producers have legitimate scientific concerns about this project that should be thoroughly and transparently investigated by the Queensland government before any approval is provided," Mr Littleproud said.
"While we support carbon capture storage, it has to be in the appropriate place. The technology is emerging and we support that, but it has to be done at an appropriate pace where we have confidence in the approval process.
"At the moment, the Queensland Government determines the process, despite projects involving national environmental assets that should also trigger, under the EPBC Act, the water trigger. We have a responsibility to protect the environment."
In response, the Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek thanked Mr Littleproud in parliament for moving the amendment to the Nature Repair Market (Consequential Amendments) Bill 2023.
"I really appreciate his concerns about the Great Artesian Basin," she said.
"He is absolutely right in saying that this is a vital water resource for Australia and that it must be protected. I thank him for the intent of the amendment that he has moved.
"Given that the government has only just received notice of the amendment, we're not in a position to support it today, but I would say that we are very keen to work with the leader of the Nationals on the intent of his amendment.
"Certainly, as we advance our reforms to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act next year, I would be very pleased to work with him on making sure that we can give these assurances for the Great Artesian Basin, and more generally for the impact that carbon capture and storage would have on water resources.
Member for Flynn Colin Boyce said the Great Artesian Basin was one of the largest underground freshwater resources in the world.
"We must protect the water assets of Australia, especially when it comes to carbon sequestration and the future of the Great Artesian Basin," he said.
"The current EPBC Act doesn't go far enough in ensuring the appropriate approval process is in place - the fact the Greens didn't support the amendment shows they are nothing but hypocrites."
