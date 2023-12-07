Queensland Country Life
Market holds firm at Gracemere cattle sale

Updated December 7 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:30pm
A run of Brangus steers offered by Amaroo Partnership of Nebo sold for 335.2c/kg, averaging 386.31kg to return $1294.90 per head. Picture: CQLX
A run of Brangus steers offered by Amaroo Partnership of Nebo sold for 335.2c/kg, averaging 386.31kg to return $1294.90 per head. Picture: CQLX

The Central Queensland Livestock Exchange's prime and store sale saw one of their biggest yardings of cattle seen in five months with a total yarding of 3883 head on Wednesday.

