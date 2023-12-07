Market holds firm at Gracemere cattle sale

The Central Queensland Livestock Exchange's prime and store sale saw one of their biggest yardings of cattle seen in five months with a total yarding of 3883 head on Wednesday.
The yarding consisted of 2070 steers, 1411 heifers, 276 cows, 104 cows and calves and 22 bulls.
Prices remained fairly consistent on last week, with a slight ease in some categories.
The sale saw the auction centre's familiar buying panel, with some new purchases amongst the crowd and three processors operating.
Cattle were drawn from as far north as Ayr and Proserpine, South to Calliope and the Boyne Valley, with some big runs from Collinsville, Nebo, Ubobo, Capella, Marlborough, Biloela, and all other cattle from local areas throughout central Queensland.
I and K Singleton, Dingo, Sold Brahman bullocks for 256c/kg weighing 636kg to return $1631/hd.
Coolabah Cattle and Cropping, Capella, sold a run of Droughtmaster euro cross steers for 322c/kg weighing 460kg to return $1482/hd.
M and L Forbes, Bushley, sold a run of Droughtmaster steers to top at 334c/kg weighing 399kg to return $1334/hd.
WE and AT Barlow, Jambin, sold a run of Santa Gertrudis steers to top at 322c/kg weighing 388kg to return $1251/hd
Amaroo Partnership, Nebo, sold Brangus steers to 335c/kg weighing 383kg to return $1284/hd.
M and N Allen, Thangool, sold red Brahman steers for 334c/kg weighing 285kg to return $954/hd.
Lucas Cattle Co, Ridgelands, sold Droughtmaster cross teers for 378c/kg weighing 254kg to return $960/hd.
P Windress, Coorooman, sold Charbray weaner steers for 352c/kg weighing 248kg to make $875/hd.
Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Red Brangus cows for 239c/kg weighing 534kg to return $1277/hd.
Calioran Pastoral, Rolleston, sold Droughtmaster cows for 246c/kg weighing 495kg to return $1220/hd.
R and H Creed, Raglan, Sold EU Brahman cows for 236c/kg weighing 475kg to return $1121/hd.
Suttor Creek Pastoral, Glenden, sold Brahman cross cows for 235c/kg weighing 466kg to return $1097/hd.
Mio Ag and Co, Clare, sold a run Brangus feeder heifers to 262c/kg weighing 431kg to return $1130/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.