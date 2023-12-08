Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Water Minister gives undertaking to Burdekin growers to make a second visit

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
December 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare cane grower Cy Kovacich discussed the issue of rising groundwater with Water Minister Glenn Butcher this week. Pic supplied
Clare cane grower Cy Kovacich discussed the issue of rising groundwater with Water Minister Glenn Butcher this week. Pic supplied

One visit to the Lower Burdekin to see the rising groundwater issues is not enough for Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.