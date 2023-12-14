Braford breeder gets hometown support in Bush Bachelorette comp

When Queensland Country Life called Bec Kenny for a chat, she was busy putting the gear box back in a mixer.
It wasn't a one off; this country girl will usually be hard at work on Harriett Valley at Gayndah where her family runs a Braford stud.
The 31-year-old is one of 10 finalists in Queensland Country Life's Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition with the winners, as voted by readers, to be announced on January 6.
Bec is said to be a local legend and life of the party in her hometown.
Despite being kept busy on a beef cattle operation, she can always find time to enjoy a drink or two.
Having been nominated by someone else for the competition, Bec said the response from her community had been huge.
"They may turn up to the races in a bus, that's what they reckon," she said.
"Everyone has been so good and saying 'we have voted for you'."
Being a very driven woman, friends said Bec would definitely wear the pants in a relationship.
He'd need to accept that her favourite old Beagle may get more hugs than him.
"He has either got to be really rich or really hard working," she said.
"He would have to have a sense of humour and like to dance. I'm a sucker for blue eyes.
"Some cooking experience would be handy too."
She isn't one for "fancy kind of people" and an ideal date would be over a "good pub feed" rather than some "fancy food".
"A day out at the races would also be a pretty good date," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.