BoM fast tracks radar work in cyclone firing line

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
Updated December 7 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
Tropical Cyclone Jasper is expected to strengthen into a category five system by Thursday night as it tracks towards North Queensland. Picture: BoM
The Bureau of Meteorology will fast track work on a new weather radar directly in the firing line of Tropical Cyclone Jasper.

