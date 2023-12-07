Queensland Country Life
Hope unveiled: Common Ground house to welcome rural families in 2024

KM
By Kelly Mason
December 7 2023 - 2:34pm
Alison Kennedy of Toowoomba Hospital Foundation, Georgie Keats, Felicity Burton and Toowoomba Councillor, Megan OHara Sullivan cutting the tape. Picture: Chloe Curr
Alison Kennedy of Toowoomba Hospital Foundation, Georgie Keats, Felicity Burton and Toowoomba Councillor, Megan OHara Sullivan cutting the tape. Picture: Chloe Curr

An accommodation facility for rural families seeking medical care away from home has been officially opened on the Darling Downs overnight.

