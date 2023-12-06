Corporate in the country: How to set up a Queensland office space

Queensland is emerging as a new centre for business, with Brisbane's affordable and easy-going attitude making it an increasingly attractive investment.

More and more entrepreneurs are moving away from the heady heights of office rental spaces in Melbourne and Sydney, as prices continue to rise and we start looking for lifestyles that aren't quite as corporate as our jobs.



Some are looking to branch out their company to other parts of the country, and Queensland is emerging as a new centre for business, with Brisbane's affordable and easy going attitude making it an increasingly attractive investment.

Whether you're a Queensland local looking to upscale your business or side hustle into a brick-and-mortar endeavour, or an entrepreneur looking for your next thriving location, this article is going to open up the 'need-to-knows' when it comes to setting up an office space in Queensland.

Blending country comforts with city life

Nestled between Burleigh Heads and the Gold Coast, Brisbane is a booming city in the heart of Queensland, far closer than any other major city to some of Australia's most beautiful beaches and stretches of largely untouched nature.



Working from Brisbane, you'll be able to enjoy warmer weather all year round, and be out of the metropolis within a quick drive.

That doesn't mean you can't deck out your office with all the modern workplace essentials.



You can get some coffee machines in Brisbane easily enough that would satisfy even the snootiest of coffee drinkers from Melbourne or Sydney.



You may find a lower cost of living leaves more room in the bank for enabling you and your staff these little luxuries, such as a bigger budget for company events, and a larger office space to begin with - that may be harder to acquire in the more expensive business centres of Australia.

Growing professional networks

Brisbane has been labelled as the city of startups in Australia, and if you take a closer look at all the area has to offer, it's easy to understand why.



On top of this, the Advance Queensland initiative, a government-funded scheme launched in 2015, has over the last few years helped hundreds of start-ups in the state get an initial lift off the ground.



This wide-scale investment has led Brisbane to developing its own solid foundation of businesses and networks, all of whom are relatively new and adding to an exciting atmosphere of rapid change and growth.

Whether you're an emerging company about to take the next step in your business growth plan, or you're an established owner looking to branch out into new territories, Queensland is the up-and-coming place, where you'll find many others at a similar point on the journey.



Brisbane is closer to Asia-Pacific (or 'APAC') territories, and has cheaper real estate than more established commercial centres in larger cities, making it a viable option for those with limited funds, who plan to work or collaborate internationally in the future.

You'll also find it's for similar reasons that Queensland is attracting more young talent from around the country and the APAC region.



Simply put, Queensland business owners can enjoy a diverse talent pool from which they can source all of their future-oriented staff.

Taking care of the legal bits

When working out the kind of office space you're planning to get hold of, there are several important steps you need to take.



In Brisbane specifically, an office is defined as the premise used for the practice or service of a business, where no physical goods are made or sold.



But depending on the layout you think is best for your company, you may need to factor in planning permission.



There are some locations in the city where office use is preferred and others where you might have a harder time finding an existing office space or getting the approval to build one.

You'll also need to register for an ABN if you're starting a new business, and then decide on a business structure, which is important for tax reasons.



There are different requirements for whether you plan to employ staff, or if your office simply means a designated working space in your existing Queensland home. Read local government websites to get the full scope of information you need.

Considering hybrid working options

When the pandemic first started, many of us found the idea of 'working from home' a pretty alien concept.



Now two years later, it's become very popular in certain sectors, with hybrid models of work dominating work routines.



Given the nature of Queensland to be a little more remote and spaced out than Sydney for example with its densely packed neighbourhoods, you might want to consider options for your team to work from home, for at least part of the week or month.

If you're starting your own business, with a smaller outreach or team, supplementing your office hire with remote working days may be an economically smart move, for example, if you only rent a space for certain days a week, or share your building with another company if you won't need all the physical space all the time.



As long as you can guarantee your team will have a reliable Wifi connection, they will probably be grateful for missing out on long commute journeys a couple of times a week.

Securing an office space can be the first step in truly feeling like your business exists in a physical format in whichever state you choose to get its footing in.

