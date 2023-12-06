Queensland Country Life
FBI arrest U.S. man in connection to Queensland police shooting

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated December 7 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
Donald Day was identified as the man arrested in Arizona. Picture via YouTube
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a man in the United States "in connection to the religiously motivated terrorist attack" that killed three people in Wieambilla in 2022.

