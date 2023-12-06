Top Dalby Stock Horse buyer shares plans for $96,000 mare

The buyer of the top price $96,000 mare at last week's 49th annual Dalby Stock Horse Sale has shared his plans for the horse.
The top mare was a four-year-old chestnut Bighouse Lollipop by Fern Hills Bennett and out of Bighouse Sugar Cube who claimed the honours in the Sunday selling session.
She was described as one for the whole family and offered by Craig Belinda Abby and Riley Ellrott, Bighouse, Morinish
In the end the bidding dual was won by Paul Laycock and family of High Country Performance Horses, Esk.
Mr Laycock owns High Country Droughtmasters and operates 3237 hectares of land between Esk and Linville.
He said the mare would be used in embryo programs but also used as an everyday mustering horse.
"I've never seen a mare that I thought was better plugged in to build a foundation on than what she was," Mr Laycock said.
"We're just commencing building a performance horse centre undercover and we really wanted a foundation female to build that on."
Mr Laycock said they also admired Lollipop's temperament.
"I'm starting the search next week on the better place to do IVF with her to get things moving, but we'd like to have progeny on the underground by her within the next 12 to 16 months," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.