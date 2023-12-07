Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Containment feeding for a quicker turn around after drought

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
December 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Martin, Old Cobran Poll Merinos, Mullengandra and Jim Meckiff, JM Livestock, Wagga Wagga, dicussing watering options in containment pens at the Strategic Feed Budgeting for Sheep Containment workshop. Photo by Helen De Costa
Matthew Martin, Old Cobran Poll Merinos, Mullengandra and Jim Meckiff, JM Livestock, Wagga Wagga, dicussing watering options in containment pens at the Strategic Feed Budgeting for Sheep Containment workshop. Photo by Helen De Costa

A sheep operation that has used containment lots since 2016 says while the setup is an important tool during drought, it can also help maintain pastures in the lead up to lambing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.