Numbers double at Dalby

Cattle numbers at Dalby more than doubled the previous week's level to 7653 head.
Stock were drawn from a wide area with 95 head from Victoria 619 from New South Wales plus 326 from far Western Queensland.
Buyer attendance was not as good as the previous week with a couple of regulars absent from the buying panel. However there was a good lineup of restocker buyers.
The larger numbers allowed average prices to vary in places. Yearling steers to feed averaged 3c to 8c/kg less. Yearling heifers could not maintain the improved levels of the previous week.
Bullocks to export processors averaged 6c/kg cheaper. Cows remained close to firm with only small variations in places.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 404c to average 359c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 337c to 350c with sales to 374c some to restockers made to 380c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to an isolated 341c to average 315c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 318c with most from 275c to 286c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged from 271c to 274c and sold 302c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 290c to average 262c and processor lines in the mid to high 270c/kg range.
Bullocks made to 290c to average 284c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 171c and made to 180c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 195c and the best of the cows made to 230c to average 219c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 269c/kg.
