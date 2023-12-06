Light feeder steers and restockers in demand at Silverdale

There was a yarding of 429 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
Agents reported the market was significantly dearer for most descriptions.
The export market for cows and bulls remained similar to last week. A very good run of grain assist cattle sold to competitive rates.
Feeder heifers also saw a slight rise in price.
Light feeder steers and restockers met strong competition and sold to a dearer market.
W.J Hingst sold Angus heavy cows for 235.2c/kg or $1447.
Overton Nominees sold a pen of Charbray cows for 229.2c or $1363.
Friesian dairy cull cows from Sellars Family Trust sold for 186.2c or $1276. They also sold Brangus feeder heifers for 261.2c or $960.
Big Red Superfund sold Charolais cross store cows for 202.2c or 824 and Charolais cross light feeder steers for 345.2c or $1140.
Droughtmaster bulls from P. Buhle sold for 254.2c or $2187.
Silverwood Farming sold Charolais cross grain assist heavy steers for 297.2c or $1525.
Keanbah Partnership sold Limo cross grain assist heavy heifers for 299.2c or $1230 and Charolais cross grain assist steers for 306.2c or $1332. They also sold Speckle Park grain assist heifers for 300.2c or $1075.
Schreiweis family sold Charbray yearling mickeys for 253.2c or $900.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from N and E Christensen sold for 263.2c or $602.
J & L Grazing sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 379.2c or $852.
Hardale pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster heavy weaner steers for 345.2c or $1025.
