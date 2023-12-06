Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Tropical Cyclone Jasper puts north Queensland region at risk

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
December 6 2023 - 7:00pm
The Bureau of Meteorology says the region north of Mackay is currently at the highest risk of impact. Map - BOM
Tropical Cyclone Jasper is expected to become a severe tropical cyclone overnight, reaching category 4 intensity by Friday.

Local News

