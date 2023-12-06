Many growers across central Queensland are still waiting on their share of rain.
While some cotton was already in the ground, growers were holding off planting summer crops like sorghum and mung beans until decent rainfall.
Banana Shire croppers reported patchy rainfall, with different recordings within kilometres of one another.
Agronomist Stuart Olsson from AgnVet, who works in both Theodore and Moura said while some had received around 250mm in the last month, others had only seen 50 to 60mm.
"It's probably wetter around Moura in a few spots, but that's pretty patchy too, the river virtually splits the rainfall at Moura, between 50 and 150mm," he said.
"Some people have had 100mm one night and the neighbours have had 20mm.
Biloela cropper Paul Van Itallie also described the rainfall as patchy. He grows lucerne hay, and sorghum and mung beans in the summer.
He only had a total of around 50mm during November, with the best fall at 25mm, while other growers in his area had seen four or five inches (100 to 130mm).
"It's been very dry before that so we need quite a large amount," he said.
"There's not much fallowed ground, everything's sort of been coming out of winter crop and there's not much moisture left at all, so we need four or five inches to wet it up."
Mr Olsson said it hadn't been wet enough to get big areas of cotton or other summer crops planted across many parts of CQ yet.
He said while some irrigated cotton had gone in, most people held off due to lack of water allocation.
He said while some growers were using stored water, they would have only been able to irrigate a small percentage of the crop.
"The rain's been good enough to keep the cotton growing, but it's not enough to put much in the river yet. We need some rain in the headwaters for the river to run."
He thought both irrigated and dryland growers would wait for more rain or an allocation, but for crops already in the ground, would likely be left to sit without water as there was no water available.
Cotton would need to be in the ground by the end of December, so rain in the next few weeks was crucial.
"The last few years there has been a fair bit of late allocation and there's paddocks that haven't had a lot of water so they'll just start watering them again and re-invigorate them and go again," he said.
"It makes a long crop of it, that can be where we run into mid-to late winter harvest.
"At this stage I can't see the yields being too good, I don't know if they'll be half to two thirds of last year... that's the expectations, but more rain will add to that."
Mr Olsson said tropical cyclone Jasper could have the potential to impact the cotton crop in CQ if it brought with it a lot of cloud coverage and no rain.
He said the cloud coverage could affect the plant's ability to photosynthesise properly and cause the plant to drop fruit.
"Cloudy weather can make it shed a lot of fruit and it just can't handle all the fruit load on it, so it just starts offloading its fruit.
"Without rain to back it up and water it, it can knock the yield around pretty well and delay the crop as well."
Mr Olsson said while there was a little bit of sorghum in the ground, around 80 to 90 per cent of the summer crop was not yet planted.
Growers usually waited to plant mung beans and sorghum as they could wait to plant up until mid to late February.
"Early December has always been a bit of a no man's land for planting because it can be pretty hot when the crop is maturing and finishing up."
He said early December plantings also meant growers could get rain while trying to harvest, so many tended to wait until January or February and then finish up around Easter, when it would be drier and cooler.
"Sorghum can be cooked in the head at early head emergence and flowering so around high thirties to early forties can knock it around," he said.
Mr Van Itallie agreed and said it wasn't uncommon in the area to not have summer crops in the group by early December, but said if there was decent rainfall from now on, he would be planting mung beans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.