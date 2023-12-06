Authorities in the US have arrested an Arizona man in relation to what police have labelled a religiously motivated terrorist attack on December 12, 2022 at Wieambilla.
It is almost 12 months since Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow, and neighbour Alan Dare were killed at a rural property when three residents opened fire on them.
Gareth and Nathaniel Train, and Gareth's wife, Stacey Train, were also killed.
Queensland Police released a statement on Wednesday afternoon revealing investigators from the QPS Ethical Standards Command and the Security and Counter Terrorism Command recently travelled to the United States of America where they joined Federal Bureau of Investigation Agents and other law enforcement officers.
Last Friday FBI Agents arrested a 58-year-old United States national.
The statement from QPS also revealed the State Coroner and families of Constables Matthew Arnold, Rachel McCrow, and neighbour Alan Dare along with other officers involved, had been briefed on the progress of this investigation.
Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon and Federal Bureau of Investigation representative Nitiana Mann will provide a update from 2.30pm today.
"At this time there is nothing further we can provide due to the ongoing nature of the matter with additional information to be released at the media conference," a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said.
More to come.
