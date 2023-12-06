Queensland Country Life
US authorities arrest Arizona man in connection to Wieambilla shooting

By Newsroom
Updated December 6 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:00pm
Tara officers Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, died during the incident at Wieambilla last December. Pictures: QPS
Authorities in the US have arrested an Arizona man in relation to what police have labelled a religiously motivated terrorist attack on December 12, 2022 at Wieambilla.

