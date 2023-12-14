Two cotton varieties planted due to forecast dry

Emerald cotton grower Aaron Kiely chose to plant two varieties of cotton instead of one this season because of El Nino and the forecast dry weather.
In early August, Mr Kiely planted Bollgard 3 Roundup Ready Flex cotton varieties, 746 and 606.
"They've got two different growing conditions. 746 is shorter, but flowers throughout the whole crop while 606 will grow and then flower all at once," he said.
"With 746, if you get it in early, you can get a high yielding, good quality crop and you can grow it on while 606 will set the crop and you'll be able to pick it earlier if you need to, but it's also high yielding.
"With these two varieties, they've got different ways of growing - one will yield higher than the other crop (this season), but that could be the opposite way around next season."
Mr Kiely said he used cotton variety 748 for the previous cotton season of 2021/22 which was a faster growing, taller variety and had an average yield of more than 10 bales per hectare when harvested.
"We've opted not to go with that this year because we thought it might have been a drier season so we wouldn't have been able to put the crop in all at once - we'd have to have put our crop on throughout the season and we wouldn't have it harvested by the start of February so we opted for 747 and 606," he said.
The decision to plant back-to-back cotton was based on their water allocation and the price per bale.
With his father and mother, Dennis and Liz, and his wife Carly, Mr Kiely, who has just been appointed president of the Queensland Farmers Federation, owns Deneliza Downs.
With his wife, Mr Kiely also owns Weemah Farming. Run together, the two properties total 600 hectares.
Mr Kiely said it was 100 per cent cotton this year because of this season's 52 per cent water allocation and the current price.
There was also a carry over water allocation from last season with each grower receiving 82 per cent of their carry over.
Mr Kiely said he planted at the end of August feeling it was the optimal time to grow cotton on from the wet season when damage can occur to the crop.
"This year, we got our crop planted from August 28 through to September 10," he said.
It took three weeks to flush the newly planted crop and as of December 5, the crop had received two irrigations and had around 130ml of in-crop rain over a week.
Mr Kiely estimated the in-crop rain would have saved him around one and half irrigations.
He said the first irrigation was 0.9 megalitres while the second was 0.7 megalitres.
"The rain so far has been lovely, 130 ml helped out, we dropped a few squares from the cloudy days...so depending on the cyclone...we're hoping to finish the season by the start of February with 12-13 bale/hectare crop," he said.
Before planting this season, Mr Kiely prepared the soil by deep ripping it and adding in 60 units/ha of phosphorous, 40 units/ha of potassium and 120 units/ha of nitrogen. As the crop develops, he plans to side dress with another 150-200 units/ha of nitrogen.
Mr Kiely said he had not used pre-emergents to control grass and broadleaf weeds for the past eight to 10 years, and only used pesticides for aphids and mirads once or twice a year.
"We spray them early when the crop's flowering...and I haven't sprayed at all for heliothis in the last five years...I also plant five per cent of the cotton crop to pigeon pea (as a refuge crop)," he said.
The Kielys are also building up the number of beneficial insects on farm such as ladybirds and spiders to control pests and reduce their pesticide usage.
Mr Kiely said they were always fine tuning water use efficiencies and how they applied their fertilisers to avoid wastage through leaching.
He said good soil health was another very important way to stay sustainable as it gave higher yields.
"Our yields have also increased with the new varieties and how we've managed the crop over the last 10-15 years," he said.
GPS technology and precision planters has also allowed them to plant 13 seeds a metre, reducing double dropped seeds and wastage.
"We monitor our crops very closely to get the best outcome - we have water probes, we have an agronomist here every three days managing what we spray, we have GPS technology, we have precision planters and we have weather stations throughout the farm."
The four weather stations are positioned to monitor variations in rainfall across the farm's 600 ha to reduce overwatering and wasting water where there has been rain, and underwatering and losing yield where there has been little rain.
"You could have a storm come through here and there could be 100 ml at the house, but up there at the dam, there could be 4 ml," Mr Kiely said.
For the 2021/22 season, Mr Kiely started out with zero water allocation so initially only planted one third of the farm to cotton.
They then had rain, but still without an allocation, planted a little bit more. After finally getting an allocation, the whole farm was planted to irrigated cotton.
Mr Kiely said last season's cotton crop had more than 700ml of in-crop rain in total.
About six years ago, the Kielys started growing grain when times were dry, rotating corn with cotton until Fall Army Worm came into the region and then switched to wheat, chick peas and mung bean.
Mr Kiely said this was possible because the farm had one-metre beds.
"All our machinery is set up to plant, cultivate and harvest in a one-metre hill so we had the opportunity to plant mung bean, chick peas and wheat in the dry years," he said.
"We had wheat in the 2021/22 season and then cotton and we've just stayed with cotton this season because of price."
Mr Kiely said if the Fairbairn Dam had a guaranteed water allocation and the price of cotton was right they would plant cotton for a third time.
But, he said if that was not the case, they would then look at planting wheat as it was good for the soil structure and health.
"If it's a low allocation, we could put in 100 ha of cotton and rest the farm, leaving it fallow for the season - but it's all dependent on the weather, the level of Fairbairn Dam and the price of cotton," he said.
"We will make that decision after this crop is harvested in March."
