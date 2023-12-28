Carl Morawitz's legacy of farming in Australia

Nearly 50 years ago, Carl Morawitz packed up his wife, Gail, and four children - three boys and a girl - and left Kansas in America to travel half way across the world to Australia for a new life.
In that time, since 1974, he has never returned to his birthplace, nor at 85, does he have any regrets about that decision to leave.
In fact, it was only after many months of research did he whittle down his options to Australia after also considering South Africa and the former British colony of Belize in Central America.
Carl said South Africa had some beautiful country, but it was pretty obvious they had some huge political problems.
He said he considered Belize because he knew of several Americans who had gone there and established grazing country and did pretty well, but ruled it out after it got home rule.
"The next choice was Australia - you spoke English and you had a reasonably stable government and with a stable government you have a regular, controlled, monetary system."
Carl was also swayed by Australia's "good climate and good soil".
Before making the final decision to move, however, Carl visited Australia five times over six years and during one of those visits bought the 11,331 ha grazing property, Eumara, at Springsure.
On another visit, he bought the farming and grazing property, Knockavan at Gindie, which backed on to the newly constructed Fairbairn Dam and where the family eventually settled.
For the past four years, Carl has been semi retired, no longer doing the heavy lifting of physical farm work, but still going to his office every day to keep an eye on things.
The mixed farming enterprise he and Gail helped build is now an aggregate of several properties, NRG Ag, owned and operated by his son and daughter-in-law, Neek and Robyn Morawitz, with the help from their four daughters, Haddie, Tabitha, Avanell and Clementine, and their dedicated staff.
"The girls seem to have some dirt in their blood. They basically do everything. They've strengths in certain areas and an interest, but I guess I make a conscious effort to ensure they are involved in all areas of the business," said Neek.
Based near Comet, NRG Ag is comprised of five properties - Argoon, Windy Hill, Stewart Park, St Aubins and Currimundi - totalling 9300 ha.
Of that, 2500 ha is irrigated farmland - flood irrigation and centre pivot - mostly cotton; 1400 ha is dryland (wheat, sorghum, chickpea and mung beans); and the balance of 4400 ha is grazing.
The cattle side focuses on backgrounding cattle, about 1700 head, mainly flatbacks, for the feedlot market.
Neek said the group includes properties founded by his father and which were added on to over the years.
He said the properties were all adjoining and lay in the western side of the junction of the Nogoa and Mackenzie rivers.
"Dad used to have cows and calves...and used to buy trade cattle opportunistically, but we are not breeders, we're traders at this point of time," he said.
Of those early days, Neek remembers leaving America when he was nine and having his 10th birthday on the plane on the way to Australia.
And, like his older brothers Steve and Mark who went to Gatton, Neek went away from the farm in 1980 to do tertiary studies after high school at the behest of his father.
And while he didn't finish his agricultural engineering degree from the Darling Downs Institute of Advanced Education (now the University of Southern Queensland), the three years of study he did complete has helped him on property constructing everything from buildings to dams.
"I was in too much of a hurry to get back and be a farmer," he said.
Carl also did tertiary studies, starting an engineering degree, but switched over to complete a degree majoring in economics and finance.
And, it was while he was at university, he started to see changes in America's politics and leadership which prompted his forever move overseas.
Reflecting on his life, Carl described how one of the many challenges of his time farming was converting part of his country from dry land to irrigation.
"There wasn't any of this that struck up overnight. When we first started, we farmed this dry land and knew how water ran off when it rained a lot," he said.
"So we had a pretty good idea of what we called field one and two...that they sloped to the west and that's the way water always ran off when it rained and (it was those fields), that's what we first irrigated."
In summing up his lifetime, Carl said: "I couldn't have printed a better story in the way it's turned out".
"Many years ago now, I told my wife the best help we'd ever have was those we raised and it's worked out that way. Without these guys, I wouldn't have got here," he said.
"My only regret is getting old too fast," he said.
