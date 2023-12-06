The Muttaburra State School faces the loss of at least one family, unless an economic solution can be found that allows secondary students to travel daily for classes.
Neil Wicks, the 76-year-old grandfather of three of the students at the P-6 school, has been trying to find a workable solution that would enable the family to remain in the community while the eldest son Arthur ideally commutes to the Longreach State High School 120km away, but says it all now rests with Transport Minister Mark Bailey.
There is no school bus service between those two western Queensland towns at present, but there is a bus to Aramac that Mr Wicks would have to travel 20km one way to meet, when Arthur begins Year 7 next year.
However, the school at Aramac is a Year 10 top and Mr Wicks says Longreach's Year 12 top is his preference, foreseeing a time when he might have a grandchild at three different schools otherwise.
"Plus the Aramac bus goes up the Torrens Creek Road - that's a great distance for a child sitting on a bus each day," he said. "The suggestions they're making are just not practical."
He said Arthur was too young emotionally for boarding school, and the family didn't want to leave the place that had been home for years.
An application to extend the Longreach bus service to Muttaburra has been denied by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, citing "a range of factors including the distance of the extension, the cost to run the extension and the number of school students who would use the extension".
A statement said potential options may include accessing the School Transport Assistance Scheme through a conveyance allowance to drive children to a designated bus service.
"STAS and conveyance allowance is not one size fits all, and each case is assessed individually - how much funding a person is eligible to receive depends on a number of variables," it said.
Mr Wicks said it would be difficult to wait until next year for a decision to be made, and hoped Transport Minister Mark Bailey could intervene so an extension was eligible for funding.
The Isolated Children's Parents' Association Queensland travel portfolio leader Kylie Camp said the education lobby group believed every effort should be made to assist students to achieve educational success in a format that best met their needs and circumstances.
"In rural and remote areas, educational access is paramount to attraction and retention of families contributing to communal sustainability," she said.
"The Muttaburra families have said a bus to Longreach would meet their children's learning needs and we would hope that government listens to the community regarding their concerns over accessing education and their preferred solution, and work with the community to deliver a solution that will allow students to successfully complete their formal education while continuing to live in the community of their choice."
Mr Wicks said two other families apart from his own were also keen for an extension of the bus run from Longreach.
He'd considered driving all secondary students to Longreach each day himself but it would mean buying another vehicle, as his present car wouldn't fit everyone in.
Apart from the cost, there would be no-one available to look after his other grandchildren before and after school each day.
"Somewhere along the way, a decent decision has to be made," he said.
"As well as people being forced to leave, people won't come to Muttaburra if there's no reasonable access to a high school top,
"They'd have to leave anyway, once their kids got to secondary age."
Mr Wicks said the year after next, it was likely that two more children in the Muttaburra district would be needing access to a secondary education.
"I'm not giving up on this," he said.
