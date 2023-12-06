Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Home/News

Muttaburra faces losing families without secondary school bus run

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 6 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson, Arthur and Isabella Wicks, students at the Muttaburra State School, may have to leave if a bus run solution can't be found for the town. Picture supplied.
Tyson, Arthur and Isabella Wicks, students at the Muttaburra State School, may have to leave if a bus run solution can't be found for the town. Picture supplied.

The Muttaburra State School faces the loss of at least one family, unless an economic solution can be found that allows secondary students to travel daily for classes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.