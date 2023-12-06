Before she passed, Pauline Hair's final wish was for her Santa Gertrudis bullocks to be sold and donated back to the palliative care unit at the Miles Hospital, the hospital she dedicated 40 years of her nursing life to.
Her wish was granted on Tuesday, with her 100 day grain-fed, and MSA accredited bullocks, weighing 795kg, selling for 350c/kg to return $2782.50/hd.
They were purchased by Jack McKemey of JBS.
Caroline Gadsby (nee Hair), Pauline's daughter, said their family was over the moon with sale result.
"Mum would be extremely proud of how well her bullocks sold," Mrs Gadsby said.
"We're also grateful for the support from Pauline's grandson Luke and his wife Trish Gadsby and her family at Spion-Kop who prepared the bullocks and also sold two steers and donated the proceeds to the palliative care unit at Miles.
"We had Sue and Ingrid representing the palliative care unit at the Miles Hospital in attendance to watch Pauline's bullocks sell well above market expectations."
Mrs Gadsby said $20,000 was raised in total for the Miles Palliative Unit.
"We'd also like to thank the team at Top X Roma and Maranoa Council for waiving their sale fees," she said.
Top X Roma livestock agent Carl Warren said it has been a pleasure to sell Pauline's cattle for many years.
"It was a great honour to sell her last pen of steers for such a worthy organisation," Mr Warren said.
A total of 8201 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday, up from 5000 head on the previous sale.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 384c/kg and averaged 340c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 458c/kg and averaged 382c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 404c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 378c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 336c/kg and averaged 300c/kg.
Other highlights in the steer market included a run of Charolais cross steers, drawn from KJ and SL Boyd, Blair Gowrie, Injune, which made 458c/kg, reaching a top of $1162/hd.
AT and PL Byrne, Pinelands, Injune sold Angus steers to 428c/kg, reaching a top of $933 to average $933/hd.
Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 347c/kg, averaging 274c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 306c/kg, averaging 267c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 306c/kg, averaging 255c/kg.
PE and SE Crocker, Crochdantigh, Muckadilla sold Simmental cross heifers to 347c/kg, reaching a top of $996/hd.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 200c/kg and averaged 166c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 252c/kg, averaging 202c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 215c/kg, averaging 205c/kg.
SPR Cattle Co, Cunacana, Augathella sold Brahman cross cows to 220c/kg, reaching a top of $1304/hd.
