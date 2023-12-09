Queensland Country Life
Cobb & Co centenary song hits the airwaves

December 10 2023 - 7:30am
Josh Arnold.
The sweat of the horses and feel of the leather straps used to power Australia's Cobb & Co coaches 100 years ago have come alive in a song and video released to celebrate the centenary of the last coach run, in 1924.

