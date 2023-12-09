Cobb & Co centenary song hits the airwaves

The sweat of the horses and feel of the leather straps used to power Australia's Cobb & Co coaches 100 years ago have come alive in a song and video released to celebrate the centenary of the last coach run, in 1924.
Singer Josh Arnold and Jackson videographer Clancy Sinnamon collaborated on the project, working with the Yuleba, Surat and Wallumbilla schools and communities.
Mr Arnold said he was inspired by the authenticity of a legendary part of Australian history.
"As a genuine and authentic songwriter, I don't just hear music, I actually feel it and sense it.
"When I sing Cobb & Co Country, I can smell the leather straps and the horses sweat, I taste the billy tea and damper," he said.
He returned to the Maranoa to premiere the Cobb & Co Country song with the schools involved before the official launch at the Cobb & Co Store Museum in the Changing Station Complex in Surat last Tuesday.
The Cobb & Co Festival 2024 in the Maranoa will run over 10 days from August 16-25, 2024, culminating in the Cobb & Co coach from the Cobb & Co Store Museum in Surat travelling the 76km trip from Surat to Yuleba to reenact the last coach run.
