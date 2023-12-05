Both the St George State High School's agricultural immersion program and its regular ag curriculum are becoming so popular, the school is advertising for more teachers to help deliver it.
Its social media call-out has been asking readers if they want to be part of a team that "drives for agricultural excellence in education", proudly proclaiming an expansion of the the ag ed program at the school in Queensland's south west.
"We have a partnership with our local council and the support of many, many community members," it tells prospective new teachers.
It's come about largely through a collaboration between the school, the Balonne Shire Council and the Queensland Agricultural Teachers Association, following a community outcry when agricultural science was taken out of the curriculum a few years ago.
That resulted in a consultancy firm being engaged to review operations, from which a plan to offer a week-long ag immersion course emerged.
"The community was upset when ag science left - that's what the community consists of," SGSHS principal Thomas McKenna said.
"Even if kids don't like agriculture, they know the significance of it to their lives.
"The community wanted its kids to feel pride in that again."
New in the role in 2023 and told he was the 11th principal in something like 11 years, Mr McKenna said he knew he was succeeding when students visiting from Brisbane said they wanted the life of their counterparts in St George.
"Our kids are seeing their community through new eyes," he said.
On a macro scale, agricultural facets are being integrated into a variety of teaching opportunities - looking at cheese production in science, for example, or plotting fields as a maths exercise.
On another level, a six-day pilot immersion program, involving students from Brisbane's Ferny Grove, Warwick on the southern Downs, and St George itself, hosted 19 students on campus this year, camping on stretchers and inflatable mattresses, to show them how different farming south west Queensland-style was to what they might have experienced in the capital's leafy outer suburbs.
Topics ranged from mixed cropping, beef feedlots, Indigenous landcare, growing cotton, and even crop dusting.
Mr McKenna said the support had been overwhelming.
"One quote to me was that it takes up half a producer's day, but if it gets kids involved in the industry, it's worth it," he said.
Participating students said they didn't realise how many things there were to do in the industry, and that it had given them an idea of where they might like to go after school.
"Others are keen to come out for seasonal work, so we're working with the council on a seasonal work calendar," Mr McKenna said.
As far as 2024 plans go, he said he didn't want to put a number on it at this stage, but he would like to run the program more than once, depending on the appetite of the farmers volunteering their time.
Caitlin Crowe is a familiar figure on the board at Blue Light shearing camps, leading the student participants by example with a handpiece in gear.
This year she trained teachers in the central west on the educational perspective of the program as they prepared to set up a similar program, and in October received an Excellence in Teaching award from the Queensland College of Teachers.
She believed that with the closure of agricultural colleges at Emerald and Longreach, programs like St George's were a vital part of giving students future pathways.
"There's a huge need for it," she said.
"We live in a major agricultural community, which is crying out for staff at every level.
"This prepares students to fill that need."
An open day at the school at the end of November, exploring the 42-acre agricultural plot on site that's home to cattle, sheep, goats and chickens, as well as paddocks for cropping, an orchard, a washdown bay for biosecurity purposes, and a new purpose-built agriculture classroom, was attended by over 100 people from the community.
"That was very exciting - it shows how valued the program is," Ms Crowe said.
The school has had a Droughtmaster stud for three years, through which it's showing students the techniques of embryo transfer and artificial insemination, with embryos donated by Dave McCabe's Breffni stud at Chinchilla.
Ms Crowe said she had done his bovine reproduction course and that he was working closely with the school.
"The students find it very interesting - they can see there's a lot more to ag than sitting on a tractor," she said.
The stud is used for showing, and to apply estimated breeding values to show how genetics are used to improve a herd.
A flock of 60 Merino ewes with lambs at foot have just been purchased from the Hacker family's Roselea stud at Muckadilla, and Ms Crowe said they would help teach dual purpose principles of meat and wool production, as well as link in with the Blue Light shearing program.
"It will give participants a chance to show what they can do in front of their home audience," she said, adding that finding rams would be the next step.
A third highlight is the IFarm, a solar and wind powered automated garden bed, one of only five in Queensland, developed by Steve Mansell at Tamworth, NSW.
The $70,000 plot, paid for with a grant, allows students to conduct plant experiments by utilising temperature, moisture and pH sensor probes, and it features a touch screen control centre, giving students the ability to adjust growth conditions, control irrigation, and collect and analyse data.
Ms Crowe said students could experiment with scientific trials in the eight garden beds, giving students with technical strengths a way into agriculture as well.
"There is so much happening," she said.
