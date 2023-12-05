Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/News

South west producers reluctant to fight fires on absentee carbon farms

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 5 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 7:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bollon producer Rod Cribb sharing his thoughts on bushfires on carbon farms without managers on site. Picture: Sally Gall
Bollon producer Rod Cribb sharing his thoughts on bushfires on carbon farms without managers on site. Picture: Sally Gall

Landholders in Queensland's south west are nervously eyeing the large tracts of mulga locked away for carbon farming purposes as smoke from bushfires has drifted across the horizon in recent weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.