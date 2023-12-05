Landholders in Queensland's south west are nervously eyeing the large tracts of mulga locked away for carbon farming purposes as smoke from bushfires has drifted across the horizon in recent weeks.
Producers such as Bollon's Rod Cribb say the absentee management protocol adopted by some carbon farming groups that have bought up country in the region doesn't give them the sense of community usually found among rural bushfire volunteers.
"A big area to our west is carbon - there's no people there, and no infrastructure," he said.
"If that country were to catch alight and they think a volunteer firefighter's going to come along - well, they're not.
"We might check on the fire but that's it, if they're not putting much into the community.
"That's the reason you're in a brigade, because you want to help your community."
The week before he spoke to Queensland Country Life, Mr Cribb said he and fellow brigade members had attended five bushfires, three of them set aside for carbon farming purposes, which they'd checked on before moving on to the others.
"We'll meet those fires at the property boundary with fire breaks," he said.
Mr Cribb said he wasn't against carbon farming, if it was done properly.
Two companies operating in the Paroo shire were contacted for comment, and the managing director of the Corporate Carbon Group, which owns several properties in the region, Gary Wyatt responded.
"We recognise that good property management is important and part of this is fire season preparation," he said. "We continue to work across the portfolio to prepare for what could potentially be a hazardous fire season."
Paroo Shire mayor Suzette Beresford said they had spoken to the Rural Fire Service about the issue, airing similar concerns to landholders such as Mr Cribb.
"We talked about the amount of land that doesn't have people living on it," she said.
"The big area west of Wyandra in particular is of concern.
"We said a fire would be very difficult to contain, with the lack of people, and lack of machinery available.
"There's not a lot else we can do."
Cr Beresford said they were finding it difficult to engage with carbon farming property management when no-one was residing on the property.
"It's not council's role to contact someone in Sydney and tell them to be aware of bushfire preparations," she said. "We put the message around generally but if they're not in the shire, they might find it hard to hear that."
Cr Beresford estimated around 35 per cent of the shire was set aside for carbon farming.
She said the RFS had told the council the issue was on their radar.
"Rain has been patchy - the warm days we're having means the country won't take long to dry out," she said. "We haven't even got to summer yet."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.