While some farmers around the state have been rejoicing at having received a good soaking during November, others were left wishing their patch would have gotten the same treatment.
From what can be gauged on the ground, rainfall has been disappointing for parts of central Queensland such as Thangool and Biloela, which would usually hope for a bit more by the start of summer.
Reports have also suggested many paddocks in the Wandoan and Taroom area missed out on any decent rainfall, and although there were some green patches around, many pockets had missed out completely.
Other regions that reportedly missed out included the Boyne Valley in the Gladstone region, areas in the South Burnett, and parts of western Queensland.
Among them are Jeff and Jacqui Dunn from Daldowie, 28 kilometres north east of Wandoan, who've recorded 232 millimetres (930 points) to the end of November.
It's a lot less than the 577mm deluge received by the same time last year, or the 705mm in 2021, and the 362mm in 2020.
Ms Dunn said their country had been hit with the double whammy of dieback.
"We've got five blocks and the rain varies greatly from place to place - it varies so much even within 500 metres," she said.
She was talking in between mustering, getting ready to truck more dry cattle to Wednesday's sale at Dalby, where all their cull cows had already been consigned to.
While they'd had an oats crop, it hadn't flourished and they'd needed to buy in grain as well.
Saying the past decade had taught them to be prepared for drought scenarios, Ms Dunn said they'd weaned calves early as well, feeding them pellets, and feeding their mothers hay and lick in a separate paddock.
"We're just thankful people are getting rain somewhere," she said. "The big dry area was getting scary."
Shaun and Jo McGuigan of Cree Pastoral Co, Kiah, Thangool, said they had about 15mm three weeks ago, but the largest amount in the most recent change over the last week or so was 8mm.
"We didn't measure very well in this last change that's come through. Our largest amount in the last change was 8mm, so we got 1mm twice, a 5mm and an 8mm," Ms McGuigan said.
"We just didn't get under a good one."
The McGuigans said they had had a total of around 355mm for the year so far in an area that was supposed to receive around 680mm of average annual rainfall.
Their main concern was falling dam levels, but said even a rain event of two or three inches (50 to 70mm) would be enough to put some decent water back in them.
"Our dams are virtually nearly dry, we've only got a puddle left in the bottom, some are dry and others have only got a very small amount of water in them," Ms McGuigan said.
Their creek had also run dry, with the family recently saving fish from its last water hole before it dried up.
They have invested heavily into bores, including irrigation bores for growing hay, however they thought water security over the next decade would be a real concern for them if the water table started to dry up.
"If the water table is not filling back up, well, then there's going to be consequences there," Ms McGuigan said.
"I do believe there's a lot of irrigation bores in the Callide Valley that are suffering at the moment because there just hasn't been enough rain and I know the Callide dam is very low."
Ms McGuigan was also concerned about how towns would hold up without sufficient water in the dams.
In terms of managing drier times, they said they usually waited until April to judge their grass cover, after the summer rain period, to make stocking management decisions.
They usually worked not off total rainfall for the year, but on how many wet days they got spread across time.
They thought total rainfall was unpredictable due to the fact it could all fall at the start of the year, for example, meaning they'd be far worse off than if they got sporadic rainfall.
"Wet days are way more beneficial to us than once-off big falls as then you can keep a grass cover."
Ms McGuigan said they had been managing their paddocks by reducing their stocking rate, with their stocking rate around 10 per cent less since the big drought of 2018/19.
"We actually bought more country, but we didn't increase our breeding numbers."
The McGuigan are currently running around 415 stud cows across around 2000 hectares, with around 200 hectares of leucaena.
They also run around 150 yearling bulls that are currently on rotational grass and leucaena paddocks. They did not have to supplement with hay yet but were prepared to if need be.
If grass in the leucaena paddocks got too short, they were able supplement the bulls with their irrigated hay.
"At this time of year you're just hoping you'll be lucky enough to get under a storm, from my understanding the rain has been patchy across the state," McGuigan said.
Have you missed out on rain? Let us know where you're from in the comments.
