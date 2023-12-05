Queensland Country Life
December 5, 2023
Rain in Queensland hasn't reached all parts

Ellouise Bailey
Sally Gall
By Ellouise Bailey, and Sally Gall
December 5 2023 - 9:00pm
Shaun McGuigan of Cree Pastoral Co, Kiah, Thangool, with his granddaughter Malia. Picture: supplied
While some farmers around the state have been rejoicing at having received a good soaking during November, others were left wishing their patch would have gotten the same treatment.

