The year that was: Queensland Country Life's biggest stories of 2023

What a year it's been for Queenslanders.
With outback dancing records, sunken (and recovered) paddlewheelers, new successes and sad farewells, it's time to take a look back at the stories which caught the attention of Queensland Country Life's readers throughout 2023.
A tragic beginning to the year, as three people, including a one-year-old child, were killed in a car accident on the Warrego Highway at Oakey.
The South East community farewelled cattlewoman Elizabeth Boughen after a short illness claimed her life just days away from her 23rd birthday
Former Gregory MP Vaughan Johnson died eight years after retiring from politics, having served a 26 year stint in Queensland Parliament.
Blackall's Johnny MacNamara discussed leaving contract mustering and truck driving behind for a King Island seachange.
A historic rail motor was damaged after the prime mover rolled on the Kennedy Highway near Herberton, just five kilometres from its new home.
A Condamine farmer's 3000ha levelling program proved a success, with yields showing plenty of potential halfway through the 13-year plan.
And despite dropping out of high school at 15, a South Burnett man had a dairy farm and a butcher shop under his belt at only 22.
Less than a year after its epic overland journey, historic paddlewheeler the Pride of the Murray sunk in the Thomson River.
A 1977 Holden Torana was discovered in a North Burnett farm shed after sitting buried under junk for almost 30 years.
The Sturgess family said goodbye to the melon game after almost five decades growing and picking, lamenting the rising cost of regulations and compliance.
An extra $20,000 was all one couple needed to snag a 764ha cattle property in The Gums, while an Australian border collie broke the record bid in Rockhampton.
A campdrafting stallion had to be euthanised after a hit and run at the Springsure showground, with an individual later coming forward to police.
Esteemed cattleman Alan Acton was killed in a helicopter accident while mustering livestock at a property at Bingegang.
Nerada Tea put production on hold at its Atherton Tablelands plantation and factory, thanks to uncertainty in the worldwide market.
The industry mourned livestock business legend Rod Turner after his sudden passing at the age of 71.
A Katherine farming family spoke out against bullying ahead of Do It for Dolly Day, in honour of their daughter who took her own life.
The community was left reeling after a popular and award-winning butcher in Springsure was forced to close its doors, while a brother-sister business duo said goodbye to their central Queensland egg farm after 64 years.
More and more farmers and tourers were turning to LandCruiser conversions over the typical ute - and businesses are reaping the benefits.
A large number of cattle were killed after a b-double truck rollover near Cooyar.
The Big Red Bash had to put roll ins on hold after unexpected rainfall, but it didn't stop more than 5000 people coming together to break the world record for the most people dancing the Nutbush.
We took a look at the then and now of businessman Terry Snow's pastoral portfolio, now encompassing 15,000 cattle and just shy of 60,000ha.
And it was a long and emotional road to recovery for a Gracemere mother after being kicked in the face by a horse.
The Blackall community paid its respects to 29-year-old stockman Brady Prow after he was killed when his car struck a cow.
Months after it sunk at its mooring, the Pride of the Murray was given the all-clear to be recovered from the Thomson River.
At the Ekka, an international stud cattle judge raised concern about a growing divide between the commercial cattle and show industries - and what needs to change.
As the Pride of the Murray returned to the surface, investigations began into exactly why the paddlewheeler suddenly sank six months earlier.
More young Queensland women were joining the diesel fitting workforce, bucking the trends for a career in which "you'll never be out of a job".
Hughenden's Anna Tindall discussed how she juggles two new occupations - as a brand new mother and as a brand new business owner.
Charleville was renamed in the honour of Jude Aitken, better known as Rude Jude, as she hung up the boots after 41 years in business.
The tyranny of distance wasn't enough to stop a pair of northern Queensland sisters from launching a fashion line from their remote cattle property.
Another Charleville local caught readers' attention in October, with a business designing workwear gloves for women in ag.
The community mourned Augathella-born horseman Shaun Creevey after he died six days after an incident at Chinchilla.
Andrew and Nicola Forrest added the Akubra brand to their portfolio of Australian assets, after 147 years and five generations of the Keir family.
Queensland Country Life announced the ten finalists in its Bush Bachelor and Bachelorette Competition - and readers can vote for their favourite singles right here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.