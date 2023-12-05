Competition for weaners and restockers at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 274 head at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
They reported that with rainfall recorded this week numbers were slightly reduced.
All buyers were present and active with more restockers making purchases.
A better-quality run of export cattle sold to a dearer trend. Trade cattle were well represented and were also dearer, while weaners and restockers sold to much stronger competition at much improved rates.
Charolais cross weaner steers from H and M Mansen sold for 378.2c/kg returning $892/head. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Major Droughtmasters realised 281.2c for an outcome of $789/head.
P and R Smith sold Charbray grain assist steers for 293.2c or $1004/head. They also sold Charbray grain assist heifers at 262.2c resulting in at $900/head.
D Zurvas sold Simmental export steersfor 290c for an outcome of $1754/head. Santa 4 Tooth Ox from R Gray sold for 305.2c to realise $2151/head.
H and M Mansen also sold Charbray store cows at 193.2c with an outcome of $898/head. The Cronk family sold Droughtmaster medium cows returning 218.2c or $1134/head.
Droughtmaster heavy cows from G and L Bishcoff sold for 234.2c to realise $1358/head. D and M Heck sold Limousin yearling bulls at 267.2c returning $1336/head.
G and L Bischoff sold Droughtmaster bulls at 251.2c for outcome of $2022/head.
