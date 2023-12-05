Police are investigating after thieves stole and damaged $250,000 worth of donations from Queensland-based chartiy group Drought Angels, which were bound for bushfire affected primary producers.
A truck owned by Strategix truck, a trucking company which supports Drought Angels by transporting goods throughout Queensland, was stolen from the Drought Angels warehouse in Logan, near Brisbane last Saturday night.
Inside the truck was donated furniture, Christmas goods and toys heading to bushfire affected farmers in Tara.
The truck was located on Monday morning and a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said "investigations are still ongoing at this stage".
Drought Angels CEO Jason Law, said the truck is currently under police forensics and that they have no information on the amount of damage done.
"A significant amount of damage was done to the donations," Mr Law said.
"Our volunteers put in a lot of effort to gather these donations and to have this happen is heartbreaking."
"This year, the calls of help to Drought Angels have been the highest ever and the rates of depression and suicide in our farmers has become an almost silent epidemic in Australia.
"The 2023 Christmas appeal was one way to prove they do not need to be silent; Aussies hear them and are here for them."
As Drought Angels are now $250,000 behind in donations, Mr Law said the charity group was now encouraging donations in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
"The appeal is one of the largest fundraising streams for Drought Angels annually and it's getting tougher," he said.
"Our goal this year is $150,000 and we are currently 31pc of the way there and the loss of donations would have knocked them back at least several thousand.
"There is a huge need for Corporate partner donations as these often make up a big per cent of Christmas appeal donations."
An anonymous donor has approached Drought Angles on Tuesday, following the news of the stolen donations, saying they would double donations made to the Christmas appeal up to $50,000.
