Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/News

Drought Angels calls for donations after $250k worth of bushfire appeal donations were stolen and damaged

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated December 5 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drought Angels are calling out for more donations after theives recently stole and damaged $250k worth of their Xmas appeal donations. Picture supplied by Drought Angels
Drought Angels are calling out for more donations after theives recently stole and damaged $250k worth of their Xmas appeal donations. Picture supplied by Drought Angels

Police are investigating after thieves stole and damaged $250,000 worth of donations from Queensland-based chartiy group Drought Angels, which were bound for bushfire affected primary producers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help