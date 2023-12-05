Steers hit 430c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1970 head.
Cattle were drawn from Gogango, Jambin, Eidsvold, Monto, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Miriam Vale, Rosedale, Gin Gin, Bundaberg, Childers, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Tiaro, Kilkivan, Goomeri, Murgon, Wooroonden, Proston, Hivesville, Manyung and all local areas.
First calf Simbrah cows and calves from Tiaro sold for $1420. Braford cross cows and calves from Gayndah sold for $1320. Light condition Brangus cows and calves from Yandaran sold for $1110.
Limousin cows from Boompa sold for 250c/$1378. Brangus cross cows from Biggenden sold for 239c/$1291. Droughtmaster cows from Booyal sold for 240c/$1219. Droughtmaster cows from Woowoonga sold for 239c/$1245.
Six and eight tooth Charbray bullocks from Boompa sold for 278c/$1771. Six and eight tooth Simmental cross bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 278c/$1808. Six and eight tooth Brahman cross bullocks from Wooroonden sold for 282c/$1839.
Two and four tooth Brahman cross steers from Gayndah sold for 320c/$1360. Milk to four tooth Brahman cross steers from Biggenden sold for 342c/$1426. Milk to four tooth Santa Gertrudis and Charolais cross steers from Gogango sold for 330c/$1142-$1489 and the Brahman steers for 298c/$1210.
Six tooth Simbrah heifers from Gin Gin sold for 266c/$1384. Two tooth Charolais cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 318c/$1120. Two and four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Bundaberg sold for 279c/$1106. Milk to four tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Gayndah sold for 266c/$966. Milk and two tooth Angus heifers from Gin Gin sold for 330c/$1079.
Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Cloyna for 330c/$1336. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 348c/$1070. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Tiaro sold for 352c/$1031.
Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Yerra sold for 338c/$977. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Kilkivan sold for 344c/$777. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Goomeri sold for 350c/$814. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Childers sold for 258c/$1039.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Jambin sold for 410c/$1201. Euro cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 406c/$1259. Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers from Coalstoun Lakes for 430c/$924.
Santa Gertrudis Simmental cross weaner steers from Goomeri sold for 418c/$814. Santa Gertrudis Droughtmaster cross steers from Hivesville sold for 376c/$980.
Braford cross weaner steers from Brooweena sold for 378c/$912. Brangus weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 398c/$950.
Droughtmaster weaner steers from Brooweena sold for 400c/$732. Grey Brahman weaner steers from Childers sold for 358c/$912.
Brangus weaner heifers for Mundubbera sold for 356c/$813. Brangus weaner heifers from Bundaberg sold for 324c/$755. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Goomeri sold for 364c/$860. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Manyung sold for 342c/$1043.
The next Biggenden meatworks and store sale is on January 8, 2024.
