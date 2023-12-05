Steers hit 430c at Biggenden

Six tooth Simbrah heifers from Gin Gin sold for 266c/$1384. Two tooth Charolais cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 318c/$1120. Two and four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Bundaberg sold for 279c/$1106. Milk to four tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Gayndah sold for 266c/$966. Milk and two tooth Angus heifers from Gin Gin sold for 330c/$1079.