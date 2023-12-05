Queensland Country Life
Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers make 430c/$924 at Biggenden

December 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Steers hit 430c at Biggenden
Steers hit 430c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1970 head.

