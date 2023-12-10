Queensland Country Life
Proposed CCS project a significant threat to Great Artesian Basin

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
December 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Basin proposal makes no sense

Community and industry concern is growing regarding a proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) project that would see liquified carbon dioxide injected into a water producing aquifer within the Great Artesian Basin.

