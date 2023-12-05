Queensland Country Life
Charbray steers sell for $1070 at Woodford

December 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Rain a boost for Woodford
Rain a boost for Woodford

There were 171 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

