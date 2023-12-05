Rain a boost for Woodford

There were 171 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market continues to improve on the back of good widespread rainfalls.
Peter and Alice O'Keeffe, Conondale, sold Charbray steers for $1070 and $900. Hinterland Helper and Rural Services, Wootha, sold Brahman steers for $970.
Luke Ferguson, Mount Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $930 and $800. Jason Pini, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster males for $780. Sommer Stud Droughtmasters, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $745.
Timothy and Carolyn Cork, Witta, sold vealer heifers for $460. Peter Zillman, Caboolture, sold Charbray calves, with steers making $570 and heifers $560 and $460. Gayle and Nigel Patterson, Mount Mellum , sold a Santa bull for $1500.
Janette Douglas, Reesville, sold Droughtmaster cows for $900. Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold Droughtmaster vealer males for $580 and $490 and Charbray vealer heifers for $560 and $560.
