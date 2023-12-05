Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
National Parks rescues native animals and warns of hefty fines

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 5 2023
A rescued echidna puggle wrapped in a towel at the Dalby Police Station. Picture supplied by Police Media.
While bushfires in southern Queensland have pushed native wildlife out of their usual scrubby habitat and into closer proximity with people, that's no excuse for keeping native animals without a permit.

