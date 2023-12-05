Biosecurity Queensland will offer training sessions for staff, elected officials and emerging leaders of peak bodies to better prepare for biosecurity incidents.
Twelve sessions will be held between December this year and March 2024 across the state.
The training has been developed in partnership with Plant Health Australia and Animal Health Australia, and designed to cover an "all hazards approach" to potential threats.
Topics covered in the training will include activation plans, the role of peak bodies, impact of biosecurity concerns on stakeholders and responding to threats.
The sessions will be conducted online and face-to-face.
Minister for agricultural development Mark Furner expressed his support for the initiative in protecting the industry against threats and assisting peak bodies to prepare for emergency pest and disease outbreaks.
"Industry plays such an important role in helping keep Queensland agriculture safe from emergency disease and pest outbreaks," he said.
"This training provides an excellent opportunity for staff in the plant and animal sectors of agriculture to ensure they are prepared for an emergency biosecurity outbreak and know how to best support their sector."
Sector leaders are being encouraged to attend the training, which will be held in both metropolitan and regional areas.
Registrations are open now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.