Agent relaxes by going flat out at polocrosse

When livestock agent and auctioneer, James Bredhauer, saddles up his thoroughbred stock horse and rides on to a polocrosse field, it's game on.
Astride one of two favourite horses, either Princess or Gidget, Mr Bredhauer rides fast and plays to win.
At work as managing director of Aussie Land & Livestock, Mr Bredhauer is constantly on the phone at all hours of the day and night, with the weekends no exception.
In partnership with his wife, Amanda Dunstan, and Midge Thompson, the trio own offices in Kingaroy, Murgon and Munduberra, and employ 12 staff.
To relax, the 56-year-old plays competitive polocrosse, a sport he has been involved in for the past 30 years.
"It probably doesn't look that relaxing at all, but it's just good to get away from work. It just gives you time away...it gives me a different outlet," he said.
"I also get to spend time with the kids and that's a good thing."
Mr Bredhauer's daughter, Lily, 17, is in the state under 21s polocrosse team while his son, Thomas, 15, is in the junior boys team.
He said they would compete at the Barastoc Interstate Series in Warwick in May and hopefully get picked to compete at the Australian Polocrosse Nationals in Chinchilla in June.
Mr Bredhauer said he started playing polocrosse in preference to riding saddle broncs when he was 22 and living on the family sheep and cattle property near Augathella.
He said he was introduced to the sport by the late Bob Sargood, who also rode saddle broncs to start with and then went on to become a Queensland champion polocrosse player and president of the state association.
"He was a polocrosse fanatic... he talked about being able to turn up for work after polocrosse when he probably couldn't some days after a rodeo where you got rolled over a few times," he said.
"Polocrosse is just different to riding saddle broncs and...I guess there are less injuries and it's more fun.
"It's a good social life, although rodeos have a good social life too, but there were a lot of young people around the area who played so it was a good social event. We didn't have too many others things going on out there apart from rodeos."
A member of the Chinchilla Polocrosse Club, Mr Bredhauer said he took a break from playing when he travelled to Canada and the States, and around Australia for a couple of years, but has been playing consistently ever since competing at 15 carnivals last year.
"I play A grade and B grade...I played at the Ballarat Nationals for Queensland in the Masters Mens team which I've been in for the last couple of nationals. I've played state polocrosse and representative nationals and other state events from about my 30s onwards when I got better and my horses got better," he said.
Mr Bredhauer said he preferred playing polocrosse to polo as polo was a more expensive sport because you needed four or five horses per game whereas you only needed one per weekend for polocrosse.
And while polocrosse is a cheaper, it's no less competitive with Mr Bredhauer admitting to being "very competitive" on the field.
"It's not really tame, you go pretty hard," he said.
To be a good player, Mr Bredhauer said you needed to have good horsemanship and good hand-eye co-ordination "as you have to gallop flat out, catch a ball and bounce it".
"Some bounces go crooked, sideways, over your head or behind you," he said.
Mr Bredhauer reckons it's also important to have a good horse and he likes to practise every day in the pre-season.
"Those really good stock horses with plenty of speed are the best...I've got heaps of horses, but Princess is my new one. She's one that I bred, her bloodline has been in my family since my uncle played. She's a thoroughbred stockhorse black mare, five years old. She's really fast and light, but she's controllable and does what I ask her to do - the big thing is control," he said.
Another of Mr Bredhauer's favourites is nine-year-old brown mare, Gidget, which, he says, is also really strong and fast.
As to injuries over the years, Mr Bredhauer said he had been lucky in that regard despite being taken by chopper to hospital in Toowoomba after one major fall.
"I'd done my pelvis before at home after a horse fell over - I think they were just checking on that," he said.
And, as to whether his children are better players than him, Mr Bredhauer reckons "not yet".
"No, they get some good horses though - they get their dad's good ones," he said.
