Restocker support at Toowoomba

There was a small increase in supply to 162 head at Toowoomba on Monday.
Buyer attendance and activity was good with most classes experiencing stronger demand.
Young cattle lifted in price by a further 30c to 50c/kg pushed on by restocker support. Cows also lifted in price to be in line with other selling centres.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 338c and made to 378c/kg. The under 330kg lines also made to 378c to average 352c/kg. A handful of yearling steers to feed averaged 308c and made to 336c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers sold to restockers at a top of 288c with most from 273c to 274c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 272c and heavy weights made to 306c to average 300c/kg.
Light weight plain condition cows averaged 169c and medium weight 2 scores 178c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 246c to average 235c/kg. A single over conditioned cow returned $1533/head.
Heavy weight bulls made to 256c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.