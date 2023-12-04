Queensland Country Lifesport
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Restocker support lifts young cattle prices 30c to 50c/kg at Toowoomba

Updated December 5 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restocker support at Toowoomba
Restocker support at Toowoomba

There was a small increase in supply to 162 head at Toowoomba on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.