Ian Dahl - a cattle trader for the past 63 years

For 63 years, Ian Dahl of Invercoe, Miriam Vale, has been trading cattle and at 76 years of age he has no intention of retiring anytime soon.
This is despite having a triple heart bypass more than two years ago and a stroke while under the anaesthetic.
A familiar face at the Miriam Vale sale yards, Mr Dahl runs his cattle trading business with his wife, Sandra, from the property where Mr Dahl has lived since he was eight months old. He was the youngest of eight children.
The property, Invercoe, is 1100 acres (445 ha) on the banks of Baffle Creek. Most of the country goes under water during flood times.
During WW11, Mr Dahl's father, Harry, and his three older brothers used to grow tobacco on the property as well as run cattle.
"Tobacco was a big industry back then," he said.
For many years, the Dahl family owned three properties in the district, but when Mr Dahl's father died in 1970 one of the properties had to be sold to pay probate or death duties.
Soon after the properties were sold, the Joh Bjelke Petersen government announced it would abolish state death duties.
A former contractor to yard and load cattle at the Miriam Vale saleyards for 13 years, Mr Dahl follows the cattle market closely.
Like his father, Mr Dahl buys any breed of cattle with the only determinant being price.
He said he generally tried to buy and sell 450-500 head of cattle in a 12-month period.
Currently, they had 350 steers on Invercoe and another 100 at Eagle Farm, a property on the Boyne River, that they lease off Mrs Dahl's cousin.
"We only just started in the past two and half years turning them over quicker by sending them to a feedlot, mainly Barmount, north of Marlborough," he said.
"I buy everything - anything that I can put beef on. I don't buy fats - the poorer the better so I can put the weight on them myself.
"We've never ever worried about breed, we've always just bought cattle in although now we prefer to buy flatbacks so we don't get a penalty."
Mr Dahl said he liked black cattle, but so too, he reckons, do the buffalo flies.
"We look after our cattle - we give them a dry lick and when we buy them we give them all a dose for ticks, botulism and worms and leave them in the yards for about 10 to 14 days and feed them," he said.
"Then we tail them out in the paddock here, with me in my buggy and four dogs."
Up until his heart surgery, Mr Dahl mustered his cattle on horseback, but those days are now gone.
"I muster now using a four wheeler or one of two buggies and we have a young fellow come up with a horse...he just walks around with our dogs - our cattle are quiet, we just bring them in to the lane and my wife and I just get behind them and bring them up into the yards and that's it," he said.
The property is divided into five paddocks with one laneway.
Eighteen months ago, the Dahls completely destocked their property up until June this year when they started gradually restocking when prices were low.
During that time, just before Christmas 2022, the couple had 800 acres (323 ha) ploughed and seeded to multi species pasture that included callide rhodes grass, desmanthus, blue grass, setaria, stylo and burgundy bean.
"It's worked good, it's great," Mr Dahl said.
"It's been pastured before, but had deteriorated, and it was a golden opportunity to do it again when we had a bit of finance and the cattle market was good.
"So we improved it - we hired contractors to plough it all, I don't want machinery lying idle and not being used, and we had a chopper pilot seed it. He left Emerald at 9am and was back there at 6pm."
Reflecting on his early days, Mr Dahl remembers when he went to the bank with his father at the age of 13 and borrowed 4000 pounds to buy his first steers out of Rockhampton.
That's when he first started trading cattle and he was pleased to report he did "alright" on that first lot.
After the Dahls married in 1970, the couple went through the beef slump of 1973/74 and survived, and then, years later, faced high interest rates of 18 per cent.
During those lean years of the slump and to make ends meet, Mr Dahl took a job as a fettler on the railways. Prior to that, he spent 11 years as a cattle drover on the trains for Swifts.
"I used to take cattle to the Maryborough abattoir every Tuesday and Thursday. I got 13 pound a trip which was big money in those days," he said.
Mr Dahl reckons the beef industry is quite good at the moment.
"So long as we can make money and turn it over...last year it did go too high and it did fall too quick. We were paying $2600 for a little weaner," he said.
Mr Dahl said when his father was alive they used to run 1500 head of cattle all up.
"We used to own more country, but when my dad died, my mum had to sell it to pay probate," he said.
"We had to sell 10,000 acres to pay the probate otherwise we'd still own it...it was same year Joh changed it. Yes, it did hurt."
Having toured the top end of Australia through to Broome in WA, Mr Dahl believes he's never seen as a good a cattle property as his own.
"It's always greener here than anywhere else," he said.
"If you don't overstock it, your cattle do better. You make more money out of half the amount of cattle than what you do if you overstock it.
"Your country is better, (and) you can look after your cattle better. Your country also recovers better after a drought."
