Three days after Donna Paynter started Who Got the Rain, in November 2013, the fledgling social media site had 200 members, an overwhelming response for the time.
Ten years later the page, which acts as a social service as much as a rain sharing site, is approaching an astonishing 70,000 devotees.
Neither Donna nor the page's co-administrator, Jenny Gordon ever dreamt of what their idea would become when they started the page as a safe space for people wanting to share their excitement when it rained.
Both graziers and home tutors at the time, from Winton and Longreach, the experience of hearing joyous rain reports flooding in on Longreach School of Distance Education morning notices sessions after rain prompted the pair to recreate that via a new medium.
It was motivated by Jenny's experience of sharing her joy of a 42 millimetre fall of rain in the wake of Cyclone Alessia, and the backlash that brought from those still waiting with aching hearts.
"We had no house water, we were pumping water every day, and I was ecstatic about the rain, but I knew it had upset others," she recalled. "We decided to make a page where there was no rain guilt."
It was enormously popular, so much so that a copycat page with not as much care for members' sensitivity tried to muscle in on the action.
And although it was set up with a positive intent, many were unable to resist the need to share that they hadn't got the rain, giving birth to the Thirsty Thursday concept, offering members a chance to vent their frustration with the rain gods, and receive supportive comments in return.
"I think it's about being connected - people like to feel connected," Jenny reflected on the group's success. "I hope we've even been able to cut down that city-country divide a little bit too."
Donna says it's not that different to the days before social media, when housebound men would spend hours on the phone after a night of rain, phoning around to see where the rain was.
"It's just magnified a few thousand-fold," she said.
And what a decade the page has been through.
"We went from total drought, to even worse drought, to staggering flooding, an inland sea," Jenny said.
Donna remembers the way that played out on the page in 2019.
"Everyone was really happy at the start, then worry started spreading over the site," she said. "People knew to pull their heads in."
A year later, when the COVID pandemic put everyone into isolation, Jenny and Donna decided to let the page stray away from its original purpose, and began posting up jokes and puzzles to engage people on a different level.
"We were all stuck at home, we knew people that were vulnerable," Donna said. "We'd see them like a post and know they were there and engaging."
She knew they were playing an important role supporting people through the long 2012-19 drought, and thought interest in the site would ease off once that broke.
"But it didn't," she said. "I guess we're a social service now, and an internet advisory service - the amount of advice we've given out - and a media source as well."
Hearing that the Bureau of Meteorology used the Who Got the Rain page to ground truth their reports was a welcome surprise to Jenny.
"It's good, if we can help," she said.
