Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/News

Who Got the Rain social media site celebrates 10th anniversary

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
December 5 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Gordon, left, with husband Keith, inspecting a dam going dry on their Longreach property, and Donna Paynter revelling in the rain at Winton with grandaughter Amber.
Jenny Gordon, left, with husband Keith, inspecting a dam going dry on their Longreach property, and Donna Paynter revelling in the rain at Winton with grandaughter Amber.

Three days after Donna Paynter started Who Got the Rain, in November 2013, the fledgling social media site had 200 members, an overwhelming response for the time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.