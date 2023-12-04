Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster weaner steers sell for $780 at Eumundi

Updated December 4 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 3:00pm
Restocker steers in demand at Eumundi
There were 151 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.

