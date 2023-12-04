Restocker steers in demand at Eumundi

There were 151 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week.
All descriptions sold to much stronger rates, in particular restocker steers.
Julie Templeton, Eerwah Vale, sold Droughtmaster calves, with steers making $690 and heifers $510. Madeleine Graham, Pomona, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $780 and young weaner steers for $670 and $660.
Adam Kither, West Woombye, sold Angus cross steers for $730. The Edwards Family, Gympie, sold Hereford calves, with steers making $540 and $500 and heifers $420. Noosa Downs, Cootharaba, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $750.
David Vella, Traveston, sold a young Droughtmaster bull for $1450 and steer calves for $570. Lester Schofield, Hazeldean, sold a pen of Charbray store cows with young calves at foot for $1140. Chrissie Whordley, Kybong, sold a line of Droughtmaster heifers for $600.
Josh Sippel, Caboolture, sold a line of Charbray heifers for $690 and weaner steers for $760. Garrett Holdings, Yandina, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $790 and $640. Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $690 and Charbray steer calves for $580.
