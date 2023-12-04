Young steers in demand

Cattle listings reached a level not seen since early June, soaring 47 per cent last week to 15,104 head.
While clearance dropped to 79pc from the previous week's 91pc, buyer appetite remained robust with steers in all categories showing strong price gains.
Breeding stock also saw a significant bump, particularly for station mated cows and heifers and pregnancy tested in-calf cows.
Value over reserve remained an impressive $147, although it did drop slightly, down $8.
The recent rain and improved availability of pasture has reversed the recent trend of feeders enjoying a price premium.
That appears to be particularly the case for the southern states, with AuctionsPlus's weaner and yearling sale for NSW, VIC and SA on Friday recording over 5500 head offered for a 92pc clearance. With nearly 2000 bids in two hours, the sale delivered an impressive average of $1137 per lot.
The weaner and yearling sale for northern NSW and Queensland did not see as exuberant buying. The 6829 head delivered a 70pc clearance and an average of $998, although prices jumped to as much as $1470 for 'good black cattle' according to the AuctionsPlus market team.
Lotfeeders were also unusually active in the market last week, perhaps due to the impact recent rains have had on deliveries, securing 12pc of the sold offering. Recent price drops for beef at the supermarket may also be pulling more lotfeeders/processors into the market. According to the MLA, volume is up nearly 8pc year-on-year in the past three months, as consumers fill their baskets with cheaper beef.
Steers were in particular demand across the platform with all categories rising in listings and price gains.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1145 head and averaged $958/head - up $49 for a 84pc clearance. Prices ranged from 181 - 470c and averaged 387c/kg lwt.
From Scone, NSW, a line of 70 Angus steers aged six to nine months and weighing 206kg returned $970/head, or 470c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Dirranbandi.
Steers 400kg and above doubled in terms of offering but it didn't hurt prices. Across the 2180 head, prices rose $100 to average $1316/head while still delivering a 91pc clearance. Prices ranged from 152 - 319c and averaged 298c/kg lwt.
From Condobolin, NSW, a line of 75 Angus steers aged 15 months and weighing 461kg returned $1470/head, or 319c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Jondaryan.
Young steers were in particular demand with supply down on the previous week. Steers under 200kg on offer decreased 25pc to 131 head and averaged $763/head. That is a $225/head price rise on the previous week for a 100pc clearance. Prices ranged from 348 - 508c and averaged 466c/kg lwt.
From Pallamallawa, a line of 95 Angus steers aged four to six months and weighing 163kg returned $830/head, or 508c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Boomi, NSW.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1677 head but had a weaker showing in terms of price. Prices averaged $748/head, a fall of $23. Clearance at 87pc remained strong. Prices ranged from 194 - 333c and averaged 296c/kg lwt.
From Tooma, NSW, a line of 92 Angus heifers aged 13 to 15 months and weighing 285kg returned $935/head, or 328c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Bendigo, VIC
Heifers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 1136 head and averaged $1043/head - up $112 for a 68pc clearance. Prices ranged from 193 - 329c and averaged 287c/kg lwt.
From Augathella, a line of 90 Santa Gertrudis/Angus heifers aged 13 to 18 months and weighing 383kg returned $1130/head, or 295c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Moura.
Most categories of breeding stock delivered price gains, although clearance was patchier.
SM cows and calves registered a smaller offering of 346 head and averaged $2004/head - up $352 for a 99pc clearance.
From Molong, NSW, a line of 113 Charolais cross cows aged three to six years and weighing 512kg returned $1930/head, or 377c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Gunnedah, NSW.
PTIC cows more than doubled in terms of offering to 480 head and also increased in average price. While clearance dropped to 68pc compared to the previous week's 98pc, prices rose $267 to average $1935/head.
From Branxholme, NSW, a line of 66 Angus cows aged 31/4 years and weighing 538kg returned $2020/head, or 376c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Meningie, SA.
There was fierce competition for sheep and lamb last week with clearance leaping 21 points to 86pc. Buyer appetite was driven not just by the recent rain, it was also affected by listing numbers falling for the third consecutive week - down 6pc to 67,7641.
Demand was particularly high for lambs, which recorded a strong 90pc clearance for the 42,044 head on offer. The AuctionsPlus Australian Restocker Lamb Indicator has more than doubled in the past 11 weeks to $56/head from $27.
The strong demand returned a dearer market for lambs with all categories rising, however the NSM market did see some price variations, with three categories rising and two falling.
Market optimism may have pushed reserves ahead of market appetite, however. Value over reserve declined $3 to average $11 above set reserves.
The drop in listings was attributed to a fall across all stock categories, with sheep falling 26pc, joined ewes dropping 20pc, NSM ewes falling 8pc and lambs declining 3pc.
New season lamb numbers were flat at 46,114 head and were extremely sought after returning a 90pc clearance rate. New season prices also benefited from the strong demand, with the average price increasing $8 to $67/head.
Crossbred lambs were in high demand, returning a 92pc clearance for the 27,606 head offered and prices rising $5 to average $66/head.
From Holbrook, NSW, a line of 230 Poll Dorset/Merino mixed sex May 2023 drop and weighing 51kg lwt returned $106/head, or 209c/kg.
First-cross ewe lambs registered 4157 head, returning a 90pc clearance and averaging $81/head - rising $23.
From Cooma, NSW, the same vendor sold 1645 first-cross ewes which were split across seven different lots. Weighing 33kg and Jul/Aug '23 drop these lambs ranged a tight $71 - $73/head and will see five lots travel into Victoria and two remain in NSW.
Merino ewe offerings reduced by 8pc to total 4842 head, and the smaller offering returned strong demand and prices with clearance hitting 98pc and prices rising by $5 to average $94/head.
From Perillup, WA, a total of 969 poll Merino ewes aged three years were offered across three different lots by the same vendor. These ewes averaged 56kg and ranged between $52 to $55/head and all three lots will travel into NSW.
